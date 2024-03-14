Yamaha Continues Empowering Communities and Enriching Outdoor Recreation

MARIETTA, Ga., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, is proud to announce the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) contributed over $1 million in grant awards in 2023, marking the largest annual funding total since the program’s inception in 2008. This significant increase, nearly double from the previous year, reaffirms Yamaha’s position as a leader in the powersports industry, advocating for access to public lands for motorcycle, ATV, Side-by-Side, and e-bike owners, and enriching the greater outdoor recreation community.

Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager, stated, “Yamaha’s goal for the Outdoor Access Initiative is to serve as a meaningful resource to those supporting access to public land for all types of recreation. Investing $1 million in one year is a significant achievement. We remain committed to supporting those who work tirelessly to ensure riders and outdoor enthusiasts can continue to enjoy our nation’s outdoor spaces.”

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the funding cycle focused on projects aimed at educating and inspiring the next generation of motorized and outdoor recreation enthusiasts. Two notable recipients were Cycle Kids, Inc. and the Strider Education Foundation, which engage elementary school-aged children in bike riding fundamentals as part of physical education curriculum. Additionally, the Sierra Foundation will provide local 5th and 6th grade students the opportunity to attend the Rich Oliver Mystery School 4-week Ride & Wrench camp to learn motorcycle riding and maintenance skills.

“Riding a bike often marks one’s first taste of adventure and independence in an outdoor setting, and Yamaha is thrilled to provide kids with the chance to learn in a safe, structured environment,” Nessl added. “Fostering a love of outdoor recreation is central to our mission, and these grants to school-based programs mark the beginning of many students’ journeys.”

Over $300,000 in grants were awarded in the fourth quarter of 2023 to organizations including:

Colorado 500

Itasca County Land Dept.

Lakeville SnoTrackers, Inc.

Lutsen Trailbreakers Snowmobile Club

Northwest Colorado Trail Corp

Pennsylvania ATV Trail Development

The Nature Conservancy – Tennessee

Wild Rivers Coast Mountain Bike Assn

Stay connected with Yamaha through channels such as the Yamaha Outdoors podcast, social media @YamahaOutdoors, and by tracking the following hashtags: #Yamaha, #YamahaOAI, #REALizeYourAdventure, #ProvenOffRoad, and #AssembledInUSA.

For updated guidelines, the application form, and the latest Outdoor Access Initiative news, please visit YamahaOAI.com. If you have specific inquiries about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, you can reach the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724) or email [email protected].

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

