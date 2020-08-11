Yamaha Supports OHV Trail Rehab, Outdoor Education, Land Stewardship, and More in 2020

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Steadfast in Public Land Conservation Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, and its Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) program continues building meaningful partnerships with leading local and national outdoor recreation and land stewardship organizations across the U.S. with recent grants from the first half of 2020.

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yamaha Motor Corp., USA , and its Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) program continues building meaningful partnerships with leading local and national outdoor recreation and land stewardship organizations across the U.S. with recent grants from the first half of 2020.

Yamaha’s latest OAI grants support a wide range of outdoor recreation projects, from OHV staging area maintenance and infrastructure development, to trail rehabilitation, signage, and mapping. National collaborations focus largely on land stewardship programs and outdoor recreation education, promoting the benefits and diversity of outdoor experiences to families and youth across the country.

“Mirroring the goals of Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative, the recent passing of The Great American Outdoor Act will help public land managers across the country tackle the enormous backlog of necessary maintenance and conservation projects, allowing everyone to continue enjoying our nation’s lands,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports marketing manager. “Yamaha OAI funds can extend and accelerate the effort in restoring America’s lands, supporting safe and sustainable outdoor recreation and access for all. Work-ready community or outdoor enthusiast organizations with an interest in land stewardship for outdoor recreation are encouraged to reach out to us for help.”

The first and second quarter 2020 Yamaha OAI grants totaling more than $155,000 were awarded to the following organizations:

The Great Outdoors Fund, Washington, D.C. (Kisatchi National Forest, LA)

North Country ATV, New Stratford, NH

Indian Creek Valley ATV Club, Indian Head, PA

Lake County Department of Forestry, Lake County, MN

National Hunting and Fishing Day

Northwest Motorcycle Association, Washington State

Ravalli County Off Road User Association (RCORUA), Hamilton, MT

Ride with Respect, Moab, UT

Southern California Mountain Foundation, San Bernardino, CA

TreadLightly!, Inc., Centerville, UT

Upper Peninsula Recreational Off-Road ATV Riders, Kingsford, MI

For more than 10 years now, Yamaha has been issuing quarterly grants to non-profit organizations supporting the program’s mission. To date, the program has contributed more than $4.25 million in aid to more than 370 projects across the nation. Yamaha’s OAI-supported efforts work to improve access to public land for outdoor activities including riding, hiking, biking, camping, hunting, fishing, and motorized recreation.

The 2020 Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative application schedule, submission guidelines and application forms are available at YamahaOAI.com. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors or search any of the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #YamahaOAI #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

For more than a decade, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the Powersports industry in guaranteeing responsible access to our nation’s land for outdoor enthusiasts. Through this program, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied agricultural organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding clubs and associations, national, state and local public land use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible and sustainable public use. A committee then reviews each application and awards grants to deserving projects. Examples of appropriate projects for grants include, but are not limited to:

Trail development, restoration and maintenance

Trail signage and map production

Staging area construction, renovation and maintenance

Land stewardship, safety and education

Updated guidelines, application forms, information and news about the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at YamahaOAI.com. For specific questions about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, call the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email [email protected], or write to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS) , is a recognized leader in the Powersports industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Outboard Motors, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more.

YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in Cypress, California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Further U.S.-based subsidiaries include Skeeter Boats (Texas), G3 Boats (Missouri), Bennet Marine (Florida), Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana), and Kracor, Inc. (Wisconsin).

ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Newby

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52bee1c0-bd97-4f07-9709-40f5cf62bfe5