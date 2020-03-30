Breaking News
Yamaha XT-Reme Terrain Challenge Returns to Iconic Loretta Lynn Ranch

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Yamaha Owners Event Showcasing Proven Off-Road Vehicles Returns for Third Year

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces its third-annual XT-Reme Terrain Challenge (XT-R Challenge) for Yamaha YXZ, Wolverine, and Grizzly owners, friends, and families. The three-day event will be held October 2 through 4 at the famous Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Designed to deliver fun via formidable off-roading trails and obstacles, the XT-R Challenge brings extreme drivers, riders, and weekend warriors who own a Yamaha together for a weekend of great behind-the-wheel action and excitement. Drivers and spectators experience an enjoyable weekend of camping and entertainment with fellow friends, family, and adventure-seekers alongside Yamaha employees.

Proven Off-Road Yamaha vehicles put to the test

The third annual event will feature an off-road course with varying natural terrains and man-made obstacles specifically designed to put participants and their Proven Off-Road Yamaha Wolverine, YXZ1000R, and Grizzly vehicles to the test.

More announcements, details, and registration information will be released soon on XTRemeTerrainChallenge.com and the Yamaha Outdoors social channels.

“The Yamaha XT-R Challenge is the perfect opportunity for owners to put their Proven Off-Road Side-by-Sides and ATVs to the test in mild-to-wild terrain,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports group marketing manager. “The event continues to grow each year and we’re ecstatic to have everyone back this October. The XT-R Challenge has become the ultimate showcase for Yamaha durability and reliability, as well as a great way for our customers to REALize their Adventure alongside other off-road enthusiasts.”

The third annual event will feature an off-road course with varying natural terrains and man-made obstacles specifically designed to put participants and their Proven Off-Road Yamaha Wolverine, YXZ1000R, and Grizzly vehicles to the test. Additional activities include demo rides, music, games, activities – including those for children – and more!

Entries in the XT-R Challenge are limited. More announcements, details, and registration information will be released soon on XTRemeTerrainChallenge.com and the Yamaha Outdoors social channels.

Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors or search the following hashtags on all platforms:  #Yamaha #XTRChallenge #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA #Yamaha10YearBelt

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the Powersports industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Outboard Motors, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in Cypress, California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Further U.S.-based Yamaha companies include Skeeter Boats (Texas), G3 Boats (Missouri), Bennet Marine (Florida), Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana), and Kracor, Inc. (Wisconsin).

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.
ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Scott Newby – ATV & SxS Sr. Communications
Yamaha Motor Corp., USA
770-420-6078
[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aa6ff6a-00d2-4381-9ce8-f7a4c5f50df0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5eb53095-2502-4416-9014-3c37a7263700

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea80cd29-82a3-494f-a2f3-230c43ccd57e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d73ea42a-e044-4707-a8c2-d83389063b5a

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87ab0150-54b8-4e5c-8836-f802f73c4300

