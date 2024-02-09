Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an industry first, Yambo, a pioneering technology firm, is set to redefine the interactive marketing landscape through its innovative use of immersive digital and in-real-life (IRL) experiences. Leveraging its patent portfolio, Yambo aims to integrate Apple’s visionary approach to virtual reality (VR) and OpenAI’s ambition for artificial intelligence (AI) in gamification, delivering unparalleled interactive experiences to consumers worldwide.

Yambo’s groundbreaking technology seamlessly blends the digital and physical worlds, creating digital and physical “pop-up experiences” that are not only engaging but also deeply memorable. These experiences are designed to captivate audiences, merging the enchantment of gaming with the tangible aspects of the real world, thus setting a new benchmark in immersive marketing.

“At Yambo, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what is possible,” says Mike Onghai, CEO of Yambo. “Our core gaming patent is the cornerstone of our strategy, allowing us to create immersive, interactive experiences that will provide gamification for today’s tech, as well as Apple and Meta’s VR tech of the future. This unique amalgamation enables us to bring the magic of gaming into real-world marketing in a way that has never been done before.”

Yambo’s approach is not just about creating buzz; it’s about forging deep, meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. Through its immersive pop-ups, Yambo provides a platform for companies to interact with their customers in a dynamic environment, enhancing brand loyalty and creating unforgettable experiences.

The company’s vision goes beyond traditional marketing tactics, aiming to create a world where virtual and physical realms coalesce, offering endless possibilities for engagement and interaction. This vision aligns with the future directions of giants like Apple and Meta, positioning Yambo at the forefront of the next wave of digital transformation.

As Yambo prepares to launch its first series of interactive pop-up experiences across major cities worldwide, the industry is watching closely. With its disruptive approach and cutting-edge technology, Yambo is not just participating in the evolution of interactive marketing; it is leading it.

To celebrate Chinese New Year, Yambo is rolling out one of its first alpha level interactive experiences in partnership with a leading cafe and pastries brand, “Sip, Dine and Chat”, and rewarding players who successfully beat the game.

Check it out here: https://play.yambo.com/play-game/u-CNY2024?happy-lunar-newyear

For more information about Yambo and its revolutionary approach to interactive marketing, please visit https://www.yambo.com

