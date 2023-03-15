NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that it has notified Yandex N.V. (Nasdaq: YNDX) that its securities will be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on March 24, unless the company appeals to a Listing Qualifications Hearings Panel. The securities will remain halted, and unavailable to trade, until any appeal is resolved, and the securities are removed from Nasdaq. Following removal from Nasdaq the securities may be eligible for trading in the over-the-counter market.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com . Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series .

