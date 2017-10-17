Yandy.com Presents Annual Halloween Fashion Show in Collaboration With Playboy

PHOENIX, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yandy.com, leading online retailer of specialty apparel for women, showcased their much-anticipated top Halloween costumes for 2017 in their second annual Halloween runway show on October 12, 2017. After the success of their inaugural show at New York Fashion Week in September 2016, Yandy took this year’s hottest looks bi-coastal, showing at the Playboy Headquarters in Los Angeles in honor of their official Playboy capsule costume and lingerie collection.

In a nod to the holiday, the show was decked out in timeless Halloween décor in Yandy’s signature pink as the models strutted down the runway. Turning heads in costumes such as traditional devils, skeletons and vampires with a fashion forward twist, the Yandy models epitomized the company’s “Own Your Sexy” mantra. True to Yandy fashion, notable looks included pop-culture hits like the signature “Fake News” and “Model Wife” costumes fan favorites the “Sexy Northern Queen” and “Sexy Mother of Dragons“ – a nod to one of the most iconic television shows of the summer.

Closing the show was the signature Yandy x Playboy collection featuring six lingerie styles and five costume looks that paid homage to Playboy throughout the ages. Standout pieces included the ‘60s psychedelic go-go dancing Bunny, ‘70s disco-dancing Bunny, 80’s retro-aerobics Bunny and the hit look of the night, the signature Playboy Bunny logo turned bodysuit. This is the first time Playboy has collaborated in the development of Halloween ensembles inspired by the original Bunny Costume.

“Collaborating with Playboy has truly been an experience. They are an iconic brand that has always celebrated the beauty and sex appeal of women which aligns perfectly with our ‘Own Your Sexy’ mantra. This capsule collection is the perfect embodiment of that,” said VP of Merchandising, Pilar Quintana-Williams.

Headlining the show was former Playboy, and current Guess model, Rachel Mortenson who also headlined Yandy’s Swim 2017 show in February. Notable Playboy Playmates that walked the runway included: Gia Marie, Roxanna June, Kristy Garett, Jessica Wall and Brittny Ward.

All of the looks shown at the show including the full Playboy capsule collection are available for purchase at www.yandy.com/halloween-fashion-show-2017. For additional information please contact: [email protected]

About Playboy Enterprises, Inc.: Playboy is one of the most recognized and popular consumer brands in the world. Playboy Enterprises, Inc. is a media and lifestyle company that markets the brand through a wide range of media properties and licensing initiatives. The company publishes Playboy magazine in the United States and licenses foreign editions of Playboy around the world; operates Playboy.com, a leading men’s lifestyle and entertainment site; and creates content for distribution via television networks, websites, mobile platforms and radio. Through licensing agreements, the Playboy brand appears on a wide range of consumer products in more than 180 countries, as well as retail stores and entertainment venues. For more information about Playboy Enterprises, please visit www.PlayboyEnterprises.com.

About Yandy: Yandy is a retailer of sexy specialty apparel for real women. We strive to be the authority on what makes women of all shapes, sizes and ethnicities look and feel confident and sexy in their own skin. Our customer – the Yandy Girl – lives on trend. Her passion is for the look, not the label. She trusts Yandy for the latest affordable looks in everyday intimates, lingerie, swimwear and costumes. The Yandy Girl lives out loud and is unapologetically connected with her mind, her body and her own brand of sexy. Visit http://www.yandy.com/.

Media contact: Heather Stein

The Bromley Group

[email protected]

212-696-1100, ext. 26