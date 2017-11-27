Yandy.com Releases Inaugural Resort Swimwear Collection

Breaking News
PHOENIX, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yandy.com, leading online retailer of specialty apparel for women, today announced the release of the fashion brands inaugural resort swimwear collection on the heels of the successful Spring/Summer 2017 line. The resort swimwear collection is a nod to the revival of iconic 80s’ silhouettes and patterns and includes a range of sizes from small through 3X.

“The inspiration for this collection came from styles I grew up with in the 80’s but with a sexier, high fashion edge,” said Yandy’s Vice President of Merchandising, Pilar Quintana-Williams. “The suspender silhouettes are particularly special to me and our customer is really connecting with those styles.” Yandy’s new collection also features other throwback silhouettes like high cut hips, bandeau tops, stomach revealing cut outs, multi-straps and high waisted bottoms.

The Yandy resort swim collection features 45 pieces to choose from and includes two piece sets, monokinis and cover-ups. The color palette is inspired by the season in tones of khaki green, black, yellow, navy and coral which allow for unique mixing and matching of patterns and colors. Prices range from $16.95 for a basic bottom to $69.95 for a fringe-trimmed, kimono-style cover-up.

In January of this year Yandy embraced the “Own Your Sexy” mantra and has carried that through into this collection with sizing options for every body type. “Incorporating a wider range of sizes was important to us and to our Yandy Girl. We wanted to ensure every body could shop this collection and feel good doing so,” added Quintana-Williams.

To shop the collection visit www.yandy.com/resort-swimwear-2017.

About Yandy: Yandy is a retailer of sexy specialty apparel for real women. We strive to be the authority on what makes women of all shapes, sizes and ethnicities look and feel confident and sexy in their own skin. Our customer – the Yandy Girl – lives on trend. Her passion is for the look, not the label. She trusts Yandy for the latest affordable looks in everyday intimates, lingerie, swimwear and costumes. The Yandy Girl lives out loud and is unapologetically connected with her mind, her body and her own brand of sexy. Visit http://www.yandy.com/.

