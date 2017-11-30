Yara LTIP share purchase

Breaking News
Oslo, 30 November 2017: Yara International ASA today purchased 20.897 own shares in the market at an average price of NOK 369.6288 per share. The shares are purchased on behalf of and transferred to new participants in Yara’s long-term incentive program (LTIP) approved by the Yara International ASA Board of Directors. The LTIP shares are locked in for a period of three years after purchase, after which executives may keep or sell the shares at their discretion.


Contact:

Thor Giæver, SVP Investor Relations
Office: (+47) 24 15 72 95
Mobile: (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: [email protected]

Esben Tuman, Vice President Corporate Communications
Mobile: (+47) 90 50 84 00
E-mail: [email protected]

About Yara

Yara’s knowledge, products and solutions grow farmers’, distributors’ and industrial customers’ businesses profitably and responsibly, while protecting the earth’s resources, food and environment.

Our fertilizers, crop nutrition programs and technologies increase yields, improve product quality and reduce the environmental impact of agricultural practices. Our industrial and environmental solutions improve air quality by reducing emissions from industry and transportation, and serve as key ingredients in the production of a wide range of goods. We foster a culture that promotes the safety of our employees, contractors and societies.

Founded in 1905 to solve emerging famine in Europe, today Yara has a worldwide presence, with close to 15,000 employees and sales to about 160 countries.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

