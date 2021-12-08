YDesign Group Announces First Exclusive Louis Poulsen Product Launch

Breaking News
Walnut Creek, CA, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YDesign Group, the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, is pleased to announce their first exclusive product launch with Louis Poulsen, bringing its new Patera Oval Pendant by Øivind Slaatto to the U.S. on Lumens.com and YLighting.com only. The new, minimalist oval-shaped pendant is ideal for contemporary spaces and completes the Patera family. Introduced as an ellipsoid pendant, Patera Oval has been designed for new applications where ceiling heights are limited, or a flat circular form is preferred. Following the same elegant design principles as its circular partner, Slaatto’s Patera Oval is assembled completely by hand, and follows the enchanting mathematical structure of the Fibonacci sequence.

“I wanted to make something more compact,” said Slaatto. “Patera Oval is flatter and easier to hang low over a table. Though the geometry is different [from the original Patera], it follows the same mathematics of the Fibonacci sequence. That is a structure of mathematics, a product of life, and I have simply transformed it into a lamp.”

“We are so excited to be partnering with Louis Poulsen to offer consumers this latest design from Øivind Slaatto,” said Patricia Kittredge, VP of Merchandising at YDesign Group. “The Patera ellipsoid pendant with its Fibonacci sequence-based structure demonstrates Louis Poulsen’s continued expertise and leadership in creating distinctly modern and sculptural lighting—and we are honored to be the exclusive online retailer for this product.”

Patera Oval creates a different impression from every vantage point. Made of diamond-shaped cells carefully constructed to reflect glare-free light when viewed at an angle above 40 degrees, the fixture emits 360-degree natural, even and pleasing illumination. An optional diffuser plate may be used with the pendant if the light source creates an unwanted glare from above. A thoughtful, round opening underneath provides direct light with a soft transition to the reflected light from each individual cell.

Patera Oval Pendant will be available online exclusively in the U.S. from Lumens.com and YLighting.com through March 31, 2022.

About YDesign Group

YDesign Group is the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, offering a curated selection of lighting, fans, furniture and décor from over 300 brands through www.lumens.com and www.ylighting.com, including many exclusive products. YDesign Group inspires our customers to confidently fulfill their interior design vision by providing an unmatched assortment, comprehensive product information and educational content, in addition to price-matching, fast shipping, easy returns and American Lighting Association-certified sales and service teams. Based in California, YDesign Group serves consumers, trade professionals and commercial customers in the U.S. and Canada.

About Louis Poulsen

Founded in 1874, Louis Poulsen is a Danish lighting manufacturer born out of the Scandinavian design tradition where form follows function. The function and design of their products are tailored to reflect and support the rhythm of natural light. Every detail in the design has a purpose. Every design starts and ends with light.

CONTACT: Ann Petersen
YDesign Group
press@ydesigngroup.com

