Yeager Marketing Enters New Year with New Marquee Clients, Impressive Growth and Industry Awards

PHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yeager Marketing, a Phoenix-based B2B technology marketing agency, is excited to enter into 2018 celebrating several high notes, including signing on new top tier clients, garnering prestigious award wins and experiencing significant growth. In just 2017 alone, Yeager welcomed several notable new technology companies aboard its client roster including Commvault, Mulesoft, Puppet and Veeam. The company also landed on the 35th annual Inc. 5000 list for the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, thanks in large part to its 110 percent growth over the past three years – and 32 percent growth in 2017 alone.

Yeager’s founder and CEO Renee Yeager was also recognized for her contributions to marketing. She was handpicked to join the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only organization comprised of senior-level executives in public relations, media strategy, creative and advertising agencies. In this role, she will contribute articles based on her insights into strategic branding, messaging, integrated campaigns and sales tools. Renee was also named one of the Sales Lead Management Association’s (SLMA) 40 Most Inspiring Leaders in Sales Lead Management for 2017, as well as asked to serve as the incoming president of the Business Marketing Association (BMA) Phoenix Chapter.

“We achieved some significant milestones in 2016 while surpassing our growth goals and I’m thrilled that 2017 has been an even stronger year for us,” says founder and CEO Renee Yeager. “I’m so thankful to all of our loyal clients in the B2B technology space that trust us to bring new strategies and creative solutions specifically designed to achieve results beyond their expectations.”

In addition to Renee’s recognitions, Yeager president Mark Yeager was awarded a silver American Business “Stevie” Award as Marketer of the Year. And the company as a whole was recognized for its standout campaigns and results, including by the editors of Chief Marketer who named Yeager among the top marketing agencies of 2018 for the esteemed Chief Marketer 200; earning two MarComm Awards, a gold for the Digital Marketing/Redesign of the Flexpod rebrand and a platinum for the Marketing/Promotion campaign for the Dell “Roadshow-in-a-Box;” two Spectrum awards, one in the category of Brand Identity – Product or Service for the Flexpod rebrand and one in the Direct Mail category for the NetApp “Outfit your Team” campaign; and a Communicator Award of Excellence for NetApp Social Media initiatives.

Earlier this year, Yeager set out to deliver even more valuable resources and content to its customers by creating a quarterly newsletter and blog. Called The Big Idea, the digital publication is a way for Yeager to connect its audience with useful, original content that can be put immediately into action. The team releases a new theme for content every quarter, which comes in the form of podcasts, articles, blog posts and 60 second case studies.

“Our team is energized by the way the industry has embraced our work, and more importantly, that our clients are exceeding their goals from the investment they make with us,” commented Yeager. “We’re excited for what’s in store in the coming year and committed to maintaining our partnerships with clients by continually raising the bar for how we define excellence.”

About Yeager Marketing

Yeager is a Phoenix-based marketing agency that specializes in helping the world’s leading B2B technology companies streamline customer acquisition and accelerate growth. By leveraging practical, goal-oriented methods—coupled with tried and tested marketing strategies, award-winning creative implementation, and superior technology capabilities—Yeager delivers real results that are measurable and directly impact their client’s bottom line. Founded in 2008, Yeager has produced award-winning marketing programs for more than one third of the technology companies in the Fortune 500. For further information, please visit www.yeagermarketing.com.

