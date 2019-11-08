California’s biggest, most ruinous wildfire this year, a wind-driven blaze that scorched 120 square miles (310 square kilometers) of Sonoma County wine country and consumed scores of homes, was declared fully contained and extinguished on Thursday, two weeks after erupting.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Acting White House Chief of Staff Mulvaney subpoenaed in impeachment inquiry: media reports - November 7, 2019
- Hong Kong student who fell during weekend protests dies - November 7, 2019
- Year’s most destructive California wildfire declared extinguished after two weeks - November 7, 2019