EXCLUSIVE: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday is expected to urge Congress to “act quickly” to provide additional support to Ukraine, and warn that a failure to act would “hand a victory” to Russian President Vladimir Putin and would have “unthinkable consequences” for the U.S. and its allies.
Yellen is set to host European Commission Executive Vice Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis at the Treasury Depart
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Republicans unveil effort to reverse Biden’s latest crackdown on fossil fuels: ‘Pure politics’ - January 31, 2024
- Virginia capital suspends early voting after heating failure smokes out elections office - January 31, 2024
- Hunter Biden facing more legal action from conservative group over alleged ‘professional misconduct’ - January 31, 2024