WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell will inherit healthy economic growth and a consensus on monetary policy at least for the next few months, if he is confirmed by the Senate as the next Fed chair when Janet Yellen’s term expires in February.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Many reported dead after gunman opens fire at Texas church - November 5, 2017
- Yellen’s bequest: A healthy economy but questions over future policy for Fed - November 5, 2017
- Multiple deaths in shooting at Texas church, gunman dead: local media - November 5, 2017