felene vodka
Yellow Corporation Recognized as “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation”

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Company Receives Honor Fourth Consecutive Year from the Women in Trucking Association

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) has been honored again by the Women in Trucking Association among its “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.”

WIT recognizes companies with corporate cultures that foster gender diversity and also offer competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities. WIT established the “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation” award to support and advance its mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry.

“What an honor from the Women in Trucking Association, whose partnership and industry leadership we value,” said CEO Darren Hawkins. “I’m proud of the empowering, inclusive culture we’ve built at Yellow, and I’m even more proud of our women leaders at all levels across Yellow who guide our Company to a bright future – whether behind the wheel or a computer screen.”

Yellow champions initiatives internally to attract, develop, and retain women in the transportation industry through targeted recruiting, developmental programming, sponsoring conference attendance, and other professional development opportunities. Collectively, we are creating a community of support, enrichment, and engagement designed to foster relationships, enhance the employee experience, and prepare future leaders over the road, in our terminals, and in all roles critical to our success.

To learn more about what it’s like to work at Yellow, and to view current job openings, please visit www.MyYellow.com.

About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts:  Mike Kelley  
  913-696-6121 Heather Nauert
  mike.kelley@myyellow.com  heather.nauert@myyellow.com
     
Investor Contact: Tony Carreño  
  913-696-6108  
  investor@myyellow.com   

        

