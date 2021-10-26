Yellow Corporation Recognized as “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation”

Company Receives Honor Fourth Consecutive Year from the Women in Trucking Association

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) has been honored again by the Women in Trucking Association among its “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.”

WIT recognizes companies with corporate cultures that foster gender diversity and also offer competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities. WIT established the “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation” award to support and advance its mission to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry.

“What an honor from the Women in Trucking Association, whose partnership and industry leadership we value,” said CEO Darren Hawkins. “I’m proud of the empowering, inclusive culture we’ve built at Yellow, and I’m even more proud of our women leaders at all levels across Yellow who guide our Company to a bright future – whether behind the wheel or a computer screen.”

Yellow champions initiatives internally to attract, develop, and retain women in the transportation industry through targeted recruiting, developmental programming, sponsoring conference attendance, and other professional development opportunities. Collectively, we are creating a community of support, enrichment, and engagement designed to foster relationships, enhance the employee experience, and prepare future leaders over the road, in our terminals, and in all roles critical to our success.

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

