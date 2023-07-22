Company Intends to Continue Breach of Contract Case Against International Brotherhood of Teamsters in Federal Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) regrets that Senior Judge Julie A. Robinson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas denied the Company’s motion on jurisdictional grounds. The Company, represented by Marc E. Kasowitz and Ron Rossi, partners at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, intends to appeal the ruling.

The court, recognizing a strike would likely kill the company, resulting in the loss of 30,000 jobs, cautioned the Union –that while it won today’s battle, it could very well lose the war.

The Company will continue to pursue its breach of contract case where it seeks to recover more than $1.5 billion in lost enterprise value caused by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

