Yellow Corporation to Present at Stephens and Credit Suisse Investor Conferences

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) announced today that Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Olivier, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET, at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Friday, December 3, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET, Messrs. Hawkins and Olivier will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Conference.

These events will be available on the Yellow Corporation website www.myyellow.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.

