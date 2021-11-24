Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Yellow Corporation to Present at Stephens and Credit Suisse Investor Conferences

Yellow Corporation to Present at Stephens and Credit Suisse Investor Conferences

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) announced today that Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Olivier, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET, at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Friday, December 3, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET, Messrs. Hawkins and Olivier will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Conference.

These events will be available on the Yellow Corporation website www.myyellow.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Investor Contact: Tony Carreño
  913-696-6108
  investor@myyellow.com 
   
Media Contacts: Mike Kelley
  913-696-6121
  mike.kelley@myyellow.com
   
  Heather Nauert
  Heather.nauert@myyellow.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.