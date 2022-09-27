Yellowbrick Names Lisa Krueger as Vice President of Customer Success

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Success Professional joins to ensure customers derive business value from data investments and experience exemplary lifetime value in choosing Yellowbrick

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yellowbrick Data, the leading multi-cloud data warehouse vendor, today announced that Lisa Krueger has been named the company’s new Vice President of Customer Success.

Krueger will lead the customer success team at Yellowbrick in this new role and continue to grow the Company’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 82, a distinction that’s already more than three times the industry average. She is responsible for nurturing a positive customer experience, safeguarding customer retention with a “customer first” mindset, and expanding Yellowbrick’s customer relationships, including industry leaders such as Zurich North America, BMW Group Financial Services, and LexisNexis (ThreatMetrix).

Krueger brings over 25 years of experience to Yellowbrick, previously serving in senior customer success roles at companies including Couchbase, DataStax, Talend Corporation, and Oracle.

“We are fortunate to welcome Lisa into this newly created role at Yellowbrick,” said Marc Fields, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Yellowbrick. “Great customer relationships are what separates competitors these days. We place a premium on customer experience and are focused on continuing to offer the best customer service in the industry. Lisa will be instrumental in helping us deliver on that promise.”

“Yellowbrick provides a wonderful opportunity for me professionally, and I am drawn to the environment of this young company that is disrupting a legacy market and shaking up the status quo,” said Lisa Krueger, Vice President of Customer Success at Yellowbrick. “The ability to be nimble and move fast is very attractive. Working with Marc and an executive team that obsesses over the customer experience drew me to this new role.”

About Yellowbrick Data
Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is a modern, elastic data warehouse with separate storage and compute that runs in the cloud and on-premises. Yellowbrick enables large-scale enterprises to eliminate complexity, reduce risk, and predict and control costs by running all their data anywhere, across multi-cloud instances.

Yellowbrick allows enterprises to run complex queries on live data at petabyte scale in their own cloud account, while supporting high concurrency with fast, interactive query response to customers’ most challenging business questions. Yellowbrick Data was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Learn more at yellowbrick.com and visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

