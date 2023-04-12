United States Yerba Mate Market Size Will Reach Around US$ 268.8 Million Through 2033. Establecimiento Las Marías, Cooperativa Agrícola De La Colonia Liebig Ltda, Hreñuk S.a., Molinos Río De La Plata Sa, Guayaki Sustainable Rainforest Products Inc., and Others Are Key Yerba Mate Manufacturers.

NEWARK, Del, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insights (FMI), global yerba mate sales will total US$ 2,186.8 million in 2023. Between 2023 and 2033, demand for yerba mate is set to rise at 5.7% CAGR. By 2033, the worldwide yerba mate market size will reach around US$ 3,797.0 million.

Growing awareness about the health benefits of yerba mate is a key factor driving the global yerba mate market. Similarly, rising inclination towards healthy beverages will elevate yerba mate demand. Yerba mate is emerging as a healthy alternative for tea, coffee, and other beverages worldwide. This is due to its various health benefits.

Yerba mate is rich in nutrients antioxidants, caffeine, and other essential nutrients. It enhances physical performance, boosts immunity, lowers risk of heart disease, and improves digestion. Thanks to these benefits, yerba mate is being used across industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and dietary supplement. This in turn is providing a strong impetus for the development of yerba mate market.

Yerba mate is being increasingly used in various herbal formulae across the United States, Europe, and India for treating numerous health conditions. Rising consumption of these yerba mate-based products will boost sales through 2033.

Similarly, rising usage of yerba mate powder in cosmetics and personal care industry will elevate demand. This unique substance is used to manufacture soaps, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants, etc.

Key Takeaways from the Yerba Mate Market Report:

Global yerba mate sales are likely to surge at 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By form, loose leaf segment will increase by roughly 1.8x over the forecast period, reaching a valuation of US$ 292.3 million .

over the forecast period, reaching a valuation of . Latin America is set to hold a prominent market share of 74.3% in 2023.

in 2023. Herbalist shops and health food stores will together hold a market valuation of US$ 623.4 million in 2023

in 2023 The USA yerba mate market is forecast to expand at 6.7% CAGR over the next ten years.

over the next ten years. Argentina yerba mate industry will cross a valuation of US$ 1,563.3 million by 2033.

“Growing awareness about the benefits of yerba mate globally will elevate demand in the market. Further, inclination towards consuming healthy beverages will boost yerba mate sales.” Says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Who is Winning?

Cooperativa Agrícola de la Colonia Liebig Ltda , HREÑUK S.A. , Establecimiento Las Marías , HerboFlora , Molinos Río de la Plata SA , Kraus , La Cachuera SA , Santo Pipo SCL , ECOTEAS Organic Yerba Mate , Guayaki Sustainable Rainforest Products Inc., and others are the key players in yerba mate market report.

New product launches, increasing production capacities, and forming alliances and partnerships are key strategies adopted by companies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the yerba mate market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study offers compelling insights into the yerba mate market based on form (loose leaf, powder, extracts, concentrates) and sales channel (business-to-business, business-to-consumer) across several regions.

Yerba Mate Market Segmentation

By Form:

Loose Leaf

Powder

Extracts

Concentrates

By Sales Channel:

Business-to-Business Beverage Processing Dietary Supplement Cosmetic and Personal Care Pharmaceutical

Business-to-Consumer Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Herbalist Shops Health Food Stores Online Retail



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Yerba Mate Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunity

3.4. Market trends By Region

3.4. Market trends By Region (TOC Continue…)

