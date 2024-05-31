YES Communities Announces 2024 Building Futures Arrupe High School Scholarship Winner YES Communities, a Denver-based operator of manufactured housing, announced that one of the 2024 winners of the Building Futures Scholarship is Camila Alvarez Salsas, a local Arrupe Jesuit High School student.

Denver, Colorado, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YES Communities, a Denver-based operator of manufactured housing, announced that one of the 2024 winners of the Building Futures Scholarship is Camila Alvarez Salsas, a local Arrupe Jesuit High School student. This unique opportunity allows Camila to earn class credit while participating in a hands-on work-study program at the YES headquarters in Denver and earn $5,000 towards her college education.

“We are thrilled to host another bright Arrupe Jesuit student in our work study program. We believe in nurturing young talent and providing opportunities for growth, and welcoming these exceptional Arrupe students into our community embodies our commitment to shaping tomorrow’s leaders,” said Julie Elkins, CFO at YES Communities.

Camila is a senior at Arrupe and will attend the Community College of Denver this fall to pursue her dreams of becoming a dental hygienist. “I am very excited for the opportunity to meet new people and explore the campus. My two-year work-study placement has greatly helped shape my decision to pursue dental school. I am looking forward to further expanding my knowledge and skills within this field,” said Salsas.

“Arrupe Jesuit is grateful for all the support that YES Communities offers our students. We give thanks for the scholarship awarded to Camila and for the greater opportunity that this scholarship provides her. Arrupe’s partnership with YES Communities makes a profound difference in the lives of our students,” said Arrupe’s President, Michael J. O’Hagan.

Since the inception of the partnership with Arrupe Jesuit High School in 2010, YES Communities has provided 60 Corporate Work Study opportunities to students.

About Arrupe Jesuit High School

Arrupe Jesuit High School is a Catholic, college preparatory school offering students with limited economic resources a premier educational experience through rigorous academics, formation in faith and discernment, and a unique work study program – fostering community, leadership, personal growth, and opportunity for all. To learn more, visit www.arrupejesuit.com

About YES Communities

YES Communities is a premier operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Community Operator of the Year” from 2009 to 2019. For more information, please visit www.yescommunities.com

