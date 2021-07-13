YES Communities Announces Building Futures 2021 Scholarship Program Award Winners

Breaking News
Denver, CO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YES Communities announced today the ten winning recipients of $2,500 scholarships, designated for community residents and children of YES team members to pursue their education goals. 

The YES Building Futures Scholarship Program was established in 2020 and has received a significant response and submissions in 2021. Scholarship recipients were selected on the basis of academic achievement and a demonstrated commitment to public service within their communities.

Congratulations to our YES Communities Building Futures Program 2021 recipients:

Jasmin F. – Hidden Falls – Acworth, Ga.

Cheyenne W. – Pavilion Estates – Kalamazoo, Mich.

Hector P. – Meadowbrook– Humble, Texas

Chesney S. – Northwest Trails– San Antonio, Texas

Caleb B. – Terrace Heights – Dubuque, Iowa

Arleth M. – Winchester Trails – Goshen, Ind.

Haley S. – Independence Station – Independence, Miss.

Morgan S. – Cloverleaf Village – Moline, Ill.

Brenn S. – Brookwood – Lawrence, Kan.

Maria R. – Timberglen – Greenville, Texas

“The Building Futures Scholarship Program was created to help our residents and team members achieve their lifelong dreams. We wish the 2021 award winners the best in pursuing their careers,” said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities. “The lifelong impacts of quality education to our communities are immeasurable.”

For more information on the Building Futures Scholarship Program, please visit https://yescommunities.com/buildingfutures.

CONTACT: Vanessa Jasinski
YES Communities
1-833-625-0269
[email protected]

