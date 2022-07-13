YES Communities Announces Building Futures 2022 Scholarship Program Award Winners

Denver, Colorado, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, YES Communities announced the winning Building Futures Scholarship recipients, awarded to extraordinary community residents as well as the children of YES team members to help pursue their academic careers.

This year, through the Building Futures Scholarship Program, YES Communities awarded $32,500 in scholarships as a commitment to improving the lives of residents and team members through education. Scholarship recipients are selected based on exceptional community service and commitment to academic excellence.

Congratulations to our YES Communities Building Futures Program 2022 recipients:

Alexa S. – Winchester Trails – Goshen, Ind.

Alexis R. – Mesquite Ridge – Dallas, Texas

Ashlee M. – Seascape – Corpus Christi, Texas

Elizabeth R. – Raintree Estates – Pearland, Texas

Erin J. – Lawndale Estates – Saginaw, Mich.

Bryant J. — Smoke Creek – Snellville, Ga.

Kiera B. – Apple Valley – Hebron, Ind.

Mathieu W. – River Bay – Tampa, Fla.

Miroslava R. – Hidden Falls – Acworth, Ga.

Samantha D. – Howell Estates – Howell, Mich.

Saray S. – Cottonwood Groove – Plano, Texas

Kahir B. – Home Office – Denver, Co.

Joann H. – Arrupe Jesuit High School – Denver, Co.

“We created the Building Futures Scholarship Program to help make a difference in the lives of our community residents and YES team members. To see this program continue to grow and improve lives is a testament to all the amazing communities we serve,” said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities. “We are committed to ensuring Building Futures continues to unlock the incredible potential of these young students”.

For more information on the Building Futures Scholarship Program, or to apply for the 2023 academic year, please visit https://yescommunities.com/buildingfutures.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is a premier operator of manufactured housing communities and is based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Community Operator of the Year” from 2009 to 2019.

CONTACT: Vanessa Jasinski YES Communities 1-833-625-0269 media@yescommunities.com