Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / YES Communities Building Futures Scholarship Program Returns in 2021 to Award $25,000 to Ten Winners

YES Communities Building Futures Scholarship Program Returns in 2021 to Award $25,000 to Ten Winners

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

DENVER, Colorado, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YES Communities announced today the return of the Building Futures Scholarship Program, awarding $25,000 in annual scholarships for YES residents and staff children to help pursue their dreams through education. 

The YES Building Futures Scholarship Program provides $2,500 to seven residents and/or their children, along with three children of employees currently enrolled in a U.S. post-secondary institution, a technical college or a trade school. 

“Building Futures is about giving back to residents and staff that strive to make our world a better place each day. We hope that these scholarships will inspire our community to follow their dreams,” said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities. “We are delighted to support their education and look forward to seeing their accomplishments.”

Scholarship applicants will be evaluated on their voluntary commitment to serving their home communities. The winners will be announced and their personal stories will be shared in July of this year.

 “I was a recipient of the 2020 YES Communities Building Futures Scholarship and I used the scholarship funds towards my Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. I am entering my final year at Western Governors University, and with the help from the YES Communities’ Scholarship, I will soon be entering a classroom to conduct my student teaching. So excited to start shaping the young minds of my community!” said Melissa Graham, a resident of Independence Station community. 

The launch of the Building Futures scholarship in 2020 was incredibly successful and in 2021 we have increased the overall scholarships to be awarded based on the tremendous amount of applicants last year. YES Communities focus on education and our residents desire to pursue their educational goals is at the forefront of our mission as a company. 

Tyrell Bawuah-Hudlin, a 2020 scholarship winner, said: “I was so incredibly honored and excited to have been chosen to receive the YES Communities Building Futures Scholarship. I’ve heard many great stories about how helpful this has been to so many others and it has proven the same for me. This scholarship has helped me exponentially in my junior year of college and has allowed me to be able to finish my degree and pursue my dreams of becoming an educator. I couldn’t be more thankful!”

The deadline for residents to apply is June 1, 2021. For more details, visit: https://yescommunities.com/buildingfutures

About YES Communities

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Community Operator of the Year” from 2009 to 2019.  For more information, please visit www.yescommunities.com

 

Attachment

  • Unknown 
CONTACT: Vanessa Jasinski
YES! Communities
1-833-625-0269
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.