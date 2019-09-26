YES Communities’ CEO Steve Schaub Recognized as Manufactured Housing Leader at Annual Industry Summit

DENVER, CO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (September 26, 2019) – Members of the Manufactured Housing Institute have recognized Steve Schaub, CEO of YES Communities, with the industry’s coveted MHI Chairman’s Award, in recognition of his vision and work to promote affordable housing options for Americans nationwide.

The award was announced this week during the Institute’s annual meeting, held this year in Savannah, GA.

Schaub is one of the founders of YES Communities in 2007, and oversees all company acquisitions, capital market activities, and corporate strategy as CEO, a position he has held since 2017.

“Land-lease manufactured home communities help provide a path to affordable homeownership for many Americans,” said Schaub. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done thus far to help many Americans achieve this dream, and we’re ready to continue to expand our advocacy efforts and housing services.”

The Chairman’s Award is given annually by the chairman of the MHI Board of Directors in recognition of outstanding service and dedication to the association and the industry. It was presented by MHI Chairman Joe Stegmayer.

“YES communities has achieved a 4.6 out of 5 Facebook rating by their residents. They offer community-centric amenities and services designed to provide a high-quality lifestyle for families in attractive and well managed surroundings,” said Stegmayer. “Under Steve Schaub’s leadership, YES has earned the Community Operator of the Year award for ten consecutive years and they have made quality, single family living attainable for tens of thousands of people.”

“Our goal moving forward is to continue to elevate the experiences of our communities and continue this discussion of affordable housing options on a national level,” said Schaub.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of manufactured housing communities, with 215 communities across 18 states comprising over 56,000 residential home sites. Based in Denver, YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Community Operator of the Year” for the last ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.yescommunities.com.

