Breaking News
Home / Top News / YES Communities’ CEO Steve Schaub Recognized as Manufactured Housing Leader at Annual Industry Summit

YES Communities’ CEO Steve Schaub Recognized as Manufactured Housing Leader at Annual Industry Summit

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

DENVER, CO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (September 26, 2019) – Members of the Manufactured Housing Institute have recognized Steve Schaub, CEO of YES Communities, with the industry’s coveted MHI Chairman’s Award, in recognition of his vision and work to promote affordable housing options for Americans nationwide.

 

The award was announced this week during the Institute’s annual meeting, held this year in Savannah, GA.

 

Schaub is one of the founders of YES Communities in 2007, and oversees all company acquisitions, capital market activities, and corporate strategy as CEO, a position he has held since 2017.

 

“Land-lease manufactured home communities help provide a path to affordable homeownership for many Americans,” said Schaub. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done thus far to help many Americans achieve this dream, and we’re ready to continue to expand our advocacy efforts and housing services.”

 

The Chairman’s Award is given annually by the chairman of the MHI Board of Directors in recognition of outstanding service and dedication to the association and the industry. It was presented by MHI Chairman Joe Stegmayer.

 

“YES communities has achieved a 4.6 out of 5 Facebook rating by their residents.  They offer community-centric amenities and services designed to provide a high-quality lifestyle for families in attractive and well managed surroundings,” said Stegmayer.  “Under Steve Schaub’s leadership, YES has earned the Community Operator of the Year award for ten consecutive years and they have made quality, single family living attainable for tens of thousands of people.”

  

“Our goal moving forward is to continue to elevate the experiences of our communities and continue this discussion of affordable housing options on a national level,” said Schaub.

 

About YES Communities

YES Communities is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of manufactured housing communities, with 215 communities across 18 states comprising over 56,000 residential home sites.  Based in Denver, YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Community Operator of the Year” for the last ten consecutive years.  For more information, please visit www.yescommunities.com.   

 

-30-

CONTACT: Vanessa Jasinski
YES! Communities
720-774-6808
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.