Breaking News
Home / Top News / YES Communities CEO Steven Schaub Named One of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019 by Goldman Sachs

YES Communities CEO Steven Schaub Named One of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019 by Goldman Sachs

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Denver, CO, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goldman Sachs has named Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities as one of the Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019.  

 

Schaub was honored for his instrumental work that has reshaped the manufactured housing industry through innovation, building community and delivering on the best in class resident experience. Schaub was among the 100 top entrepreneurs across numerous industries honored by Goldman Sachs at their Builders + Innovators Summit last week in Santa Barbara, California.

 

“True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences,” said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. “Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That’s why we are pleased to recognize Steven Schaub as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019.”

 

“I am honored to have received such a prestigious award and know that the recognition is exemplary of all the dedicated and passionate team members of YES Communities who impact the lives of each of our residents every single day,” said Schaub. 

 

Schaub, a founder of YES Communities in 2008, created a company whose focus is on building and operating affordable communities nationwide and connecting residents together to form communities in every sense of the word. He oversees all the Company’s acquisitions, capital market activities and corporate strategy. Throughout his career, Schaub has held senior leadership roles in community development, home sales, and operations within the manufactured housing industry. 

 

 

About YES Communities

 

YES Communities is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of manufactured housing communities, with 215 communities across 18 states comprising over 56,000 residential home sites.  Based in Denver, YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Community Operator of the Year” for the last ten consecutive years.  For more information, please visit www.yescommunities.com

Attachment

  • SteveAward 
CONTACT: Vanessa Jasinski, Vice President of Marketing & Media Relations
YES Communities
1-833-625-0269
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.