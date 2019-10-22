YES Communities CEO Steven Schaub Named One of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019 by Goldman Sachs

Denver, CO, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goldman Sachs has named Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities as one of the Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019.

Schaub was honored for his instrumental work that has reshaped the manufactured housing industry through innovation, building community and delivering on the best in class resident experience. Schaub was among the 100 top entrepreneurs across numerous industries honored by Goldman Sachs at their Builders + Innovators Summit last week in Santa Barbara, California.

“True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences,” said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. “Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That’s why we are pleased to recognize Steven Schaub as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019.”

“I am honored to have received such a prestigious award and know that the recognition is exemplary of all the dedicated and passionate team members of YES Communities who impact the lives of each of our residents every single day,” said Schaub.

Schaub, a founder of YES Communities in 2008, created a company whose focus is on building and operating affordable communities nationwide and connecting residents together to form communities in every sense of the word. He oversees all the Company’s acquisitions, capital market activities and corporate strategy. Throughout his career, Schaub has held senior leadership roles in community development, home sales, and operations within the manufactured housing industry.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of manufactured housing communities, with 215 communities across 18 states comprising over 56,000 residential home sites. Based in Denver, YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Community Operator of the Year” for the last ten consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.yescommunities.com

