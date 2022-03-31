Breaking News
YES Communities Third Annual Building Futures Scholarship Program Awards $32,500 to Residents and Team Members

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Denver, Colorado, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YES Communities launches the third annual Building Futures Scholarship Program, awarding $32,500 in scholarships for YES Communities’ residents and team members to cultivate academic success.

Since 2020, the Building Futures Scholarship Program has provided multiple $2,500 scholarships to community residents and children of YES team members currently enrolled in a U.S. post-secondary institution, a technical college, or a trade school. In 2021, an additional scholarship was awarded to a student from Arrupe Jesuit, a local Denver High School that partners with YES Communities in a Corporate Study Program, and in 2022 another Arrupe Jesuit Scholarship will be awarded.

“YES is thrilled to bring back Building Futures for the third straight year. Providing opportunities for our residents to succeed academically and explore their talents fits perfectly into our mission as a company,” said Karen Hamilton, COO of YES Communities. “I am excited to see the Building Futures Scholarship Program continue to grow as the submissions soar year over year.” 

Scholarship applicants are evaluated on their voluntary commitment to serving the local community, along with their academic achievements. Thirteen recipients will be selected and announced in July.

“It is a blessing to be a part of this community and to receive this scholarship!” said Hector P., a resident of the Meadowbrook community.

Since the launch of the Building Futures Scholarship in 2020, the amount of scholarships awarded has increased year after year to meet resident and team member demands. YES Communities is committed to fueling the success of residents and team members.

“To accomplish something like this, despite the challenges that I have faced this past year, makes me want to continue working hard,” said Chesney S., a 2021 scholarship winner.

The deadline for residents to apply is June 30, 2022. For more details, visit https://yescommunities.com/buildingfutures.

About YES Communities 

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Community Operator of the Year” from 2009 to 2019. For more information, please visit www.yescommunities.com

