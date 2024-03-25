Iconic Yamaha ATV Celebrates 20 Years with Factory Event

MARIETTA, Ga., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, a leading manufacturer in the powersports industry, recently hosted a significant event at Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation (YMMC) in Newnan, Georgia, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the YFZ450R sport ATV. The experience brought together media representatives, current and former YFZ racers and champions, as well as Yamaha employees to honor the illustrious history of the beloved vehicle.

The anniversary celebration aimed to showcase Yamaha’s commitment to excellence and highlight the achievements of the YFZ’s bLU cRU racers throughout the decades. Attendees were treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Yamaha’s state-of-the-art factory, witnessing the production process of Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road ATVs and Side-by-Sides, as well as their innovative WaveRunners and Golf Cars. In addition, the more than 2,000 factory employees were treated to an autograph session with the esteemed racers, featuring a custom 20th anniversary YFZ poster.

“Yamaha celebrates the enduring legacy of our YFZ450R, from its revolutionary beginnings twenty years ago to its podium success today. We honor the dedication of our racers, employees, and loyal enthusiasts who have made this journey remarkable,” said Ryan Stiver, Yamaha’s ATV and Side-by-Side (SxS) Product Line Manager.

Recognized YFZ racers included 9-time Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) champion, Bill Ballance; 7-time GNCC XC1 Pro ATV champion, Walker Fowler; Quadcross champion and former factory tester, Dustin Nelson; GNCC WXC ATV titleholder, Jessica Elioff; bLU cRU ambassador and nearly 30-year pro-level GNCC racer, Johnny Gallagher; former factory tester and first pro racer to compete aboard the original YFZ450, Kory Ellis. YFZ racers unable to attend, but still recognized at the occasion were 8-time ATV MX champion, Chad Wienen; reigning ATV MX champion, Joel Hetrick; current GNCC XC1 Pro ATV titleholder, Brycen Neal.

Also at the celebration, Jessica Elioff recognized International Women’s Day with YMMC staff before securing her third consecutive victory that weekend in a challenging GNCC race at Aonia, GA.

“As a racer, being part of Yamaha’s celebration for the 20th anniversary of the YFZ450R is truly special,” stated 7-time GNCC XC1 Pro ATV champion, Walker Fowler. “The YFZ has been more than just a machine to us; it’s been a part of our lives, our victories, and our passion for racing. To see Yamaha honor its legacy in such a grand way is a testament to their lasting commitment to the sport and the dedication of everyone involved.”

Another highlight of the event was the presentation of the GNCC’s Manufacturer’s Cup award from the Yamaha Motorsports team to YMMC’s president, Taka Imanishi, and YMMC’s VP of manufacturing, Bob Brown. The award is symbolic of the factory’s dedication and hard work in producing championship-winning vehicles for over 35 years.

As Yamaha looks ahead, the company remains dedicated to continuing the legacy of the YFZ450R, fueled by the passion and commitment of ATV enthusiasts worldwide.

For further information on the bLU cRU program, visit YamahabLUcRU.com. REALize Your Adventure and learn more about Yamaha's 2024 Proven Off-Road line-up at YamahaOutdoors.com, or by visiting your local Yamaha dealer.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

YFZ450R is recommended for use only by experienced operators 16 years and older.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Newby – Senior Communications Specialist

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

[email protected]

