YGAP’s Polished Man to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

What:

YGAP’s Polished Man will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Elliot Costello, CEO and Co-Founder of Y-Generation Against Poverty (YGAP), Scott Duncan, Co-Founder of YGAP and Tony Richardson, Ambassador & Former NY Jets player, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Thursday, October 12, 2017 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

YGAP/Polished Man Contact:

Michelle Varghese, US Campaign Manager

EMAIL: [email protected]

PHONE: (917) 602-7580

PR Contact:

Quinn PR

Angelina Zeppieri

EMAIL: [email protected]

PHONE: (212) 868-1900 x389

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

[email protected]

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Social Media:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:

http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:

http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:

http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:

http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:

http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Close, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market close of your choice.

About YGAP

YGAP is an International Development not-for-profit with an innovative approach to poverty alleviation. They support local impact entrepreneurs with solutions to local problems in some of the world’s toughest communities. Rather than imposing their perceived solutions on a foreign community, they support the local leaders who live there and have developed their own. They believe the best solutions are entrepreneurial, and focus on early stage ventures that exist to improve access to education or healthcare, create jobs or build safer homes. They believe this is the most effective, sustainable means of tackling poverty because these local leaders understand the unique challenges of their communities. YGAP’s role is to help refine and scale their solutions.

About Polished Man

YGAP’s Polished Man is an innovative fundraising campaign that challenges men to paint one nail to represent the 1 in 5 children that experience violence globally. CEO and Co-Founder of YGAP, Elliot Costello launched this powerful movement after meeting 10-year-old Thea who drew a heart in his hand and painted his fingernails in Cambodia. While a seemingly average child, Thea suffered physical and sexual abuse at the hands of a pedophile for two years while at a ‘safe house’ where she was taken after her father passed away. You can view more about her story here.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

-NDAQA-