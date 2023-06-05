NEW YORK, NY, June 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YGG team is thrilled to announce that YGG SEA, the exclusive official guild partner of Yield Guild Games in Southeast Asia, has officially changed its name to W3GG, pronounced as “WE GG”, effective immediately.

This decision comes as a strategic move to carve out a unique brand identity for our guild, while minimising potential confusion with YGG, YGG Pilipinas and other similarly named partners and properties.

YGG, the parent guild, has actively encouraged and consistently supported its regional guild partners in cultivating their own individual brand identities. This level of autonomy has been instrumental in fostering a diverse ecosystem of guild partners, each with its own focus and aspirations. With the name change, W3GG takes a significant step towards solidifying its presence in the YGG ecosystem and the web3 gaming industry.

“The strength of YGG’s global network has always been in the independence of our regional guild partners: they build their own identity as a guild and develop their own strategy, so they can better serve the needs of their own communities,” said Gabby Dizon, co-founder of YGG. “I am very excited to see Irene heading up W3GG as the guild moves into its next stage of growth,” said Dizon.

The new brand W3 signifies togetherness in web3 – which is what our community is all about from day 1. As stated in our purpose statement,

“We are here to empower everyone to reach their full potential by creating a collaborative and supportive community where they can develop their skills, learn, and contribute to society. We strive to lead the way in web3 adoption and provide opportunities for learning, growth, jobs, and entrepreneurship to all, while making a positive impact in the gaming industry and beyond.”

The new brand logo is inspired by the timeless mobile classic game ‘Tetris’. Known and loved by everyone, Tetris has gone down in history as one of the most influential games of all time across ALL gaming platforms including console, PC and mobile. As a guild, we resonate closely with what Tetris has achieved in bringing together everyone through their love of “play” – regardless of who they are and what their backgrounds are. Everyone matters!

The characters of W3GG are each built from a series of blocks – inspired by blockchain transactions and interconnectivity of our community members. The uniformity of the logo and block-like nature strongly represents the stability of the core values and pillars of W3GG in commitment to grow, evolve, learn, play, share and build the future of Web 3 gaming.

Along with the rebranding, W3GG has appointed Irene Umar as the CEO and restructured the core leadership team to foster growth and scalability. Irene’s instrumental role in driving the rapid growth of Indonesia within Southeast Asia positions her as the ideal leader to spearhead the guild. Her extensive decades of experience as the first venture capitalist investing into the game companies in the region, an international corporate banker and personal dedication towards community development make her a natural fit for this leadership position.

“I am thrilled and privileged to guide W3GG in expanding our presence across South East Asia and nurturing stronger connections with our community, partners, and stakeholders. During the bear market, we took the opportunity to introspect, develop scalable tech tools such as community management, quest system and many more – that would be announced throughout the rebranding campaign (so stay tuned!), and forge enduring partnerships with industry leaders. With our new brand and close ties to the YGG Network, we are poised to move forward and reach new heights” said Irene.

Get to know the rest of the core leadership team and our exciting campaigns in the next few weeks! Register yourself in W3GG.IO and follow our socials for more updates!

Contact Information

Brand: W3GG

Contact: Nicharat Thiraamornsej

Email: Jah@w3gg.io

Website: https://w3gg.io/

SOURCE: W3GG