Yield10 Bioscience Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Private Placement

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. Yield10 also plans to enter into a separate securities purchase agreement with investors affiliated with existing investor Jack W. Schuler, pursuant to which the investors would agree to purchase shares of Yield10’s common stock, in a separate private placement transaction. The private placement would be at a price per share equal to the price per share in the proposed public offering and is expected to close concurrently with the public offering. The public offering is subject to market conditions and the private placement is contingent upon the closing of the public offering, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the public offering and private placement may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the public offering and private placement.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the public offering.

The public offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 1, 2020 and declared effective on April 10, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the public offering will be filed with the SEC and will form a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745.

The shares being sold in the private placement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company developing crop innovations for sustainable global food security. The Company uses its “Trait Factory” including the “GRAIN” big data mining trait gene discovery tool as well as the Camelina oilseed “Fast Field Testing” system to develop high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries. As a path toward commercialization of novel traits, Yield10 is pursuing a partnering approach with major agricultural companies to drive new traits into development for canola, soybean, corn, and other commercial crops. The Company is also developing improved Camelina varieties as a platform crop for the production and commercialization of nutritional oils, proteins, and PHA biomaterials. The Company’s expertise in oilseed crops also extends into canola, where it is currently field-testing novel yield traits to generate data to drive additional licensing opportunities. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com , or follow the Company on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

(YTEN-G)

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical, including, without limitation, the completion of the proposed public offering and concurrent private placement described in this press release, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the risks and uncertainties detailed in Yield10 Bioscience’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Yield10 assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.

Contacts:

Yield10 Bioscience:

Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Bret Shapiro, (561) 479-8566, [email protected]

Managing Director, CORE IR