Yield10 Bioscience Chief Science Officer Dr. Kristi Snell to Present at the 7th Plant Genomics & Gene Editing Congress

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company that uses its “Trait Factory” to develop high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries, today announced that Kristi Snell, Ph.D., Yield10’s Chief Science Officer, will present today at the 7th Plant Genomics & Gene Editing Congress. The conference is being held November 4-5 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

At the 7th Plant Genomics & Gene Editing Congress, Dr. Snell will present a talk titled “Crop Trait Development: Target selection and validation using the GRAIN Platform.” In the presentation, Dr. Snell will discuss strategies the Yield10 team has employed to identify and edit novel gene targets using CRISPR genome editing to improve seed yield and oil content in oilseed crops. Yield10 is using GRAIN 3.0 (“Gene Ranking Artificial Intelligence Network”), a unique gene discovery platform that uses metabolic insights obtained from metabolic modeling to mine genomics data and prioritize gene selection for traits. This platform allows the company to identify unique combinations of traits to increase oil content and seed yield. Performance traits, such as increased seed yield or oil content, can be combined with oil composition traits, such as high oleic and omega fatty acids, to develop high yielding, plant-based nutritional oils for use in food and feed products.

“Over the last two years, we have expanded the capabilities of our GRAIN platform to identify unique genes to deliver performance traits such as increased yield. GRAIN 3.0 is unique in that it uses predicted changes in metabolism, that are likely necessary to enable a performance trait, to identify preferred genes to deliver the trait,” said Dr. Snell, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Yield10 Bioscience. “Deploying our performance traits in Camelina could transform the crop into an attractive platform for producing high value products such as specialty oils while providing growers in Canada and parts of the U.S. with an opportunity for crop diversification. We look forward to further advancing our GRAIN technology and deploying it to generate performance traits across additional crops.”

A copy of Dr. Snell’s slide deck is available on the Yield10 Bioscience investor relations website .

