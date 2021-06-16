Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Yield10 Bioscience Chief Science Officer Dr. Kristi Snell to Present on Advances Using Camelina Platform to Produce PHA Bioplastic at 2021 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution and Design Virtual Conference

Yield10 Bioscience Chief Science Officer Dr. Kristi Snell to Present on Advances Using Camelina Platform to Produce PHA Bioplastic at 2021 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution and Design Virtual Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WOBURN, Mass., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that its Chief Science Officer Dr. Kristi Snell will present during the 2021 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution & Design (SEED) conference, taking place in a virtual format June 15 through June 18, 2021.

Dr. Snell will present at the conference on Wednesday, June 16 at 10:55 am PDT (1:55 pm EDT) during Session 4: Synthetic Biology for Agriculture, Food and Personal Care. Her presentation, entitled “Breakthroughs in Plant Based PHB Production,” will describe how Yield10 researchers programmed prototype plants with microbial genes based on a patent filed for new technology developed to produce Camelina seed containing high levels of PHA bioplastic suitable for field production.

In 2020, several Camelina lines were grown in small plots at field test sites in the U.S. and Canada. Compared to control plants, the engineered PHA Camelina lines emerged and matured later, but once established exhibited good vigor, branching, flowering and seed set. The results showed that the levels of PHA produced in seed measured up to 6 percent PHA of mature seed weight depending on the plant line tested, demonstrating proof-of-concept for field production of PHA in Camelina sativa using the new technology.

“These results mark a significant step towards commercial production of PHA in plants, enabling a direct link between low-cost large scale agricultural production of this exciting biodegradable plastic, and the single use packaging and foodservice segment of the 350 million ton per year global plastics market,” said Kristi Snell, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Yield10 Bioscience. “We are continuing to work to make improvements to the technology to bring the PHA levels up to the 10-20% range and remain on track for seed scale up in the 2021 and 2022 growing seasons to produce meaningful quantities of PHA, oil and meal for customer sampling.”

PHAs are natural polymers, prevalent in nature and fully biodegradable in the environment. Currently produced by fermentation of engineered microbes, PHA polymers have commercial applications as bioplastics to replace petroleum resins, in water treatment where they act as a zero-waste solution to nitrate pollution, as well as in animal feed ingredients. Yield10 has a long history with and deep knowledge of PHA bioplastics and believes that direct production of PHA in seed as a co-product with oil and protein meal will enable low-cost commodity scale production. By eliminating the feedstock inefficiency, capital, and operating costs inherent in fermentation processes, the direct production in Camelina seed has the potential to enable commercialization of PHA bioplastics on an agricultural scale at costs in line with commodity vegetable oils. This process would ultimately support Yield10’s vision of driving large-scale adoption in the plastics markets to manufacture a wide range of fully biodegradable consumer products.

Learn more about the 2021 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution & Design (SEED) conference on the conference website. On June 16, a copy of Dr. Snell’s slide deck will be available on the Yield10 Bioscience investor relations website.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the “Trait Factory”, to develop improved Camelina varieties to produce proprietary seed products, and to discover high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina to produce feedstock oils, nutritional oils, and PHA bioplastics, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean, and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

(YTEN-G)

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical, including, without limitation, that the results of PHA levels in Camelina plants mark a significant step towards commercial production of PHA in plants and enable a direct link between low-cost large scale agricultural production and the packaging and foodservice segment; that direct production of PHA in seed as a co-product with oil and protein meal has the potential to enable commercialization of PHA bioplastics on an agricultural scale at costs in line with commodity vegetable oils; that production and commercialization of PHA bioplastics would support Yield10’s vision of driving large-scale adoption in the plastics markets; and that PHA bioplastics could ultimately be used to manufacture a wide range of fully biodegradable consumer products, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the risks and uncertainties detailed in Yield10 Bioscience’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Yield10 assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.

Contacts:
Yield10 Bioscience:
Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, [email protected]

Investor Relations:
Bret Shapiro, (561) 479-8566, [email protected]
Managing Director, CORE IR

Media Inquiries:
Eric Fischgrund, [email protected]
FischTank PR

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.