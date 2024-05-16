The company is celebrated for its vast reservoir of data and patented technologies used to enhance digital ad experiences

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yieldmo, a leading advertising platform helping brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, has been named as one of AdExchanger’s 2024 Programmatic Power Players , a definitive list of the top 50 agencies and strategic tech providers in the digital advertising industry.

Yieldmo’s recognition comes as a result of its patented technology, capable of capturing user behavior across many micro-moments, blending gestural signals with situational and environmental cues to refine ad targeting. This level of granularity and frequency in data collection provides a competitive edge by pinpointing the right audience and impression before bidding and delivering the most compelling creative experience designed to maximize impact with users.

“It is certainly rewarding to be acknowledged as a leader by one of the advertising industry’s top media authorities alongside such an impressive collection of key industry players,” said Michael Yavonditte, CEO of Yieldmo. “This recognition is a testament to our advancements in Artificial Intelligence and wealth of data, coupled with our proprietary measurement technology, close publisher partnerships, and commitment to privacy. We are proud of our latest advancements in contextual targeting and are looking forward to further innovation and expansion.”

AdExchanger editors selected the 2024 Programmatic Power Players from hundreds of submissions worldwide. The awarded entries were selected based on the strength and breadth of their offerings and documented case studies.

Earlier this year, Yieldmo announced significant expansions of its global leadership team. Lindsey DiGiorgio , a former TripleLift Executive, joined as its new Chief Marketing Officer, proving herself to be a key player in bolstering Yieldmo’s strategic growth plan. Additionally, Jennifer Werner joined as Chief Revenue Officer alongside Derek Zabbia as VP of Sales & National Brand Partnerships. Their combined experience has been invaluable in steering Yieldmo’s sales strategies and ensuring its advertising solutions continue to set industry standards. These additions reflect the company’s dedication to maintaining fresh perspectives as it scales operations and strives for greater innovation.

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising platform that helps brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, using bespoke ad formats, proprietary attention signals, predictive format selection, and privacy-safe inventory curation. Yieldmo believes all ads should captivate users and be tailored to their liking. We help brands deliver the best ad for every impression opportunity. Thanks to our advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), our proprietary measurement technology, and our close relationships with publishers, this vision is increasingly attainable. Discover more at www.yieldmo.com .

