YMM Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or “the Company”) (NYSE: YMM) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with FTA’s June 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ymm.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) FTA’s apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the CAC; (2) the CAC would require FTA to suspend new user registration; (3) FTA needed to conduct a “comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks”; (4) FTA needed to “continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities”; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ymm or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in FTA you have until September 10, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

