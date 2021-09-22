Yoh/DZConneX Recognized for Top Customer Satisfaction Ratings in Recruitment Process Outsourcing by HRO Today

Yoh/DZConneX has earned placement on the Baker’s Dozen List for the 7th Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yoh/DZConneX, a leading international talent and outsourcing company and part of Day & Zimmermann, has earned a top placement in HRO Today’s 2021 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for their Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) services. This marks the seventh consecutive year Yoh/DZConneX has been recognized for its RPO services on the Baker’s Dozen list. Earlier this year, the company was recognized as a top Managed Service Program provider by HRO Today.

The Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are based solely on customer satisfaction surveys conducted directly with RPO buyers through an online survey distributed by HRO Today. The results of the surveys are analyzed across three subcategories: breadth of service, size of deal and quality of service. HRO Today uses a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance and calculates scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, shortages of talent and mass resignations have created seismic shifts and changes in talent acquisition and truly underscored the importance of having an expert RPO provider as an extension of your team to recruit top-level talent,” said Kathleen King, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Solutions. “This distinct honor from our client base is a direct reflection of our successful efforts to improve talent acquisition. We are committed to helping both our clients and candidates easily find their way through today’s complex talent dynamic and it’s what we do best.”

Yoh/DZConneX combines world-class talent, teams and state-of-the-art workforce management technology. This holistic program delivers clients with a uniquely configured solution to today’s most complex talent challenges. For decades, Yoh/DZConneX RPO programs have been helping clients evolve their recruiting strategies as their business needs change, from RPO programs, project recruiting, point of service talent acquisition to on-demand recruiting, direct sourcing, white label programs, consulting and more.

“Our team takes tremendous pride in being named to HRO Today’s RPO Baker’s Dozen list for the seventh consecutive year,” said Kathleen King, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions. “At Yoh/DZConneX, our quality of service is critical to our clients as we look to innovate while delivering the highest level of RPO service.”

For more information about the 2021 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, visit HROToday.com

ABOUT YOH

For more than 75 years, Yoh/DZConneX has provided the talent needed for the jobs and projects critical to our clients’ success. Our Specialty Practices recruiting experts find high-impact professionals in Engineering, Health Care, Life Sciences, Information Technology, Interactive Entertainment and Telecommunications. For clients with workforce management needs, our DZConneX Total Talent Solutions offering delivers large-scale workforce solutions, including Managed Services, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Direct Sourcing, and Advisory and Consulting Services. Yoh is part of Day & Zimmermann, a $2.4 Billion USD services company, and benefits from more than 100 years of Day & Zimmermann’s experience managing and solving complex talent challenges for some of the world’s leading companies. For more information, visit www.yoh.com.

