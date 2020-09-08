Yoh Partners with Newmark Knight Frank to Deliver Expert Workplace Screening and Healthcare Staffing Services for Breakthrough Safe Return to Work Program

Breaking News
Partnership Helps Businesses Across Multiple Sectors Get Employees Back to Work Safely by Combining Yoh’s Renowned Expertise in Healthcare Staffing Services with Newmark Knight Frank’s Experience in Real Estate Management

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As businesses across the country explore ways to safely return their employees to the workplace during COVID-19, Yoh, the leading international talent and outsourcing company and part of Day & Zimmermann, and renowned real estate management firm Newmark Knight Frank are creating a new partnership as part of a breakthrough Safe Return to Work program.

For decades, Yoh has provided occupational health staffing for businesses across sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, entertainment, and more. Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses of all types to provide workplace screening in the form of temperature checks, testing and other safety measures, Yoh and Newmark Knight Frank are coming together to deliver Yoh’s expertise in health screening to facilities and office spaces around the U.S.

“We are thrilled to kick-start this world-class partnership between Yoh and Newmark Knight Frank to provide our expertise in healthcare staffing and COVID-19 screening programs to the countless offices and facilities Newmark manages across the U.S. With so many businesses looking to get their employees back to work safely, we have the experience to help create a health screening and testing program that fits the specific needs of any type or size of business,” said Emmett McGrath, President of Yoh. “As organizations and facilities integrate COVID-19 screenings into their daily workplace routine, it’s critical to have an experienced partner like Yoh who can ensure a scalable, well-designed approach and provide rapid access to the healthcare professionals required to conduct and manage the screening processes.”

With Yoh’s deep network of healthcare professionals, Nurse Practitioners (NPs), Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVN) or Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN), Registered Nurses (RNs), and other healthcare professionals, Yoh staffing experts can quickly deploy healthcare professionals to any type of workplace to provide temperature checks, health screening, and administration of COVID-19 tests.

“Since early March, our staffing experts at Yoh have been using their years of experience in healthcare staffing to help countless businesses create a COVID-19 safety program that fits the specific needs of their workforce,” McGrath said. “By partnering with Newmark Knight Frank, we’ll be able to deliver the unique experience and insights we’ve gathered to more businesses looking to continue their operations in the ‘new normal.’”

For more than 75 years, Yoh has provided the talent needed for the jobs and projects critical to our clients’ success. Our Specialty Practices recruiting experts find high-impact professionals in Engineering, Health Care, Life Sciences, Information Technology, Interactive Entertainment and Telecommunications. For clients with workforce management needs, our Enterprise Solutions team delivers large-scale workforce solutions, including Managed Services, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, , Independent Contractor Compliance, and Payroll Services. For more information, visit www.yoh.com.

