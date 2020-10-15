Breaking News
Yolanda N. Melville to speak at National Bar Association on Oct. 16

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Topic: Educating the Younger Generation on Civil Rights and Legal Issues

Atlantic City, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yolanda N. Melville of Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law, will speak at a National Bar Association’s Wiley A. Branton 2020 Virtual Symposium to be held virtually on Fri. Oct. 16.

“I am humbled to serve as a panelist for the CLE session #2 – Educating the Younger Generation on Civil Rights and Legal Issues,” said Melville. The full panelist list includes:

Mario Barnes, Toni Rembe Dean of the University of Washington School of Law

Tanya Washington Hicks, Professor of Law, Georgia State University

Sam Jones, Professor of Law and Associate Dean at the University of Illinois at Chicago Law School (Moderator)

Tamara Lawson, Dean and Professor of Law at St. Thomas University School of Law

Yolanda N. Melville, NAACP NextGen Alumni Committee Chair and Attorney, Cooper Levenson

The Honorable Monte D. Watkins, Criminal Court, Tennessee

The panel will cover the following topics:

  • Why is Civil Rights education important to the younger generation?
  • What are some ways the younger generation can help address today’s most pressing Civil Rights issues, i.e., police brutality, employment discrimination, etc.?
  • Name a civil rights leader who made significant contributions and describe some lessons that can be applied from his or her legacy to today’s most pressing civil rights challenges?
  • In what way could the Civil Rights Act of 1964 be amended or improved to better address today’s social justice challenges? 
  • Name a previous civil rights movement or form of civil rights protest, and, describe any lessons from it that could be favorably  applied in today’s times? 

The National Bar Association is described on its website as “the nation’s oldest and largest national association of predominantly African-American lawyers, judges educators and law students. It has 84 affiliate chapters throughout the United States and affiliations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Africa Morocco and the Caribbean. It represents a professional network of more than 60,000 lawyers, judges, educators and law students.”

More information and registration can be found here: https://nationalbar.org/NBAR/News/Wiley_Branton_Save_the_date.aspx

CONTACT: Donna M. Vecere
Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law
609.572.7362
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
