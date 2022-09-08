Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Yoshiharu Global Co. Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Yoshiharu Global Co. Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Buena Park, California, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yoshiharu Global Co. (Nasdaq: YOSH) (“Yoshiharu”, or the “Company”), a California-based restaurant operator, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. Yoshiharu is offering 2,940,000 shares of its Class A common stock and has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 441,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 9, 2022 under the ticker symbol “YOSH” and the offering is expected to close on or about September 13, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 8, 2022, and a registration statement on Form S-1MEF was filed with the SEC on the same date and became effective upon filing. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.
Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was borne out the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of their 2016 debut and has continued to expand their top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating 8 restaurants with an additional 1 in development.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com. 

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Yoshiharu Global Co.
ir@yoshiharuramen.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.