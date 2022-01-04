Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / YOU ASKED, WE DELIVERED: WIENERSCHNITZEL IS NOW OFFERING PLANT-BASED, FLAVOR-FULL VEGGIE DOGS!

YOU ASKED, WE DELIVERED: WIENERSCHNITZEL IS NOW OFFERING PLANT-BASED, FLAVOR-FULL VEGGIE DOGS!

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

After years of research, largest hot dog chain in the world is rolling out Veggie Dogs chainwide

Wienerschnitzel is now offering plant-based, flavor-full Veggie Dogs

After years of receiving requests for vegetarian-friendly hot dogs, Wienerschnitzel finally found a tasty plant-based Veggie Dog worthy of its menu. Vegetarians looking to satisfy their hot dog craving can now visit any Wienerschnitzel location and enjoy a delicious Veggie Dog served three mouthwatering ways.

After years of receiving requests for vegetarian-friendly hot dogs, Wienerschnitzel finally found a tasty plant-based Veggie Dog worthy of its menu. Vegetarians looking to satisfy their hot dog craving can now visit any Wienerschnitzel location and enjoy a delicious Veggie Dog served three mouthwatering ways.

Irvine, California, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After years of receiving requests for vegetarian-friendly hot dogs, Wienerschnitzel finally found a tasty plant-based Veggie Dog worthy of its menu. Vegetarians looking to satisfy their hot dog craving can now visit any of the 320+ Wienerschnitzel locations and enjoy a delicious Veggie Dog served three mouthwatering ways.  There’s the yummy Backyard Veggie Dog, topped with tomato, a pickle spear, ketchup, mustard and American cheese.  The scrumptious Chicago Veggie Dog with mustard, pickle spear, tomato, onion, relish, sport peppers and a dash of celery salt. Lastly, the savory Barbeque Veggie Dog with BBQ sauce, pickle spear and chopped onions. Now, for a limited time only, you can get $1 off any Veggie Dog. Just present this coupon at the time of purchase.

“Veggie dogs are the one of the highest requested item on our social pages, but we wanted to make sure we did it right,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel.  “After years of research, trials and market testing, we’re confident we found one that tastes amazing and our customers will love. 

This new veggie dog is no ordinary plant-based dog. It’s the first made from pea-protein and is naturally hardwood smoked with the same spices used on beef hot dogs to deliver the same exceptional, flavor-packed experience.

The chainwide rollout follows a successful 30-unit market test in areas like Los Angeles, El Paso and Bakersfield. 

“During the test, vegetarians raved how delicious the flavors were and kept coming back for more,” added Koegeboehn.  “We hope our new customers are as happy with them as we are.”

Veggie Dogs will be available for a limited time only. At participating locations. To find a location near you, or to place a food order online visit www.wienerschnitzel.com. Food prepared in this restaurant may contain or have come into contact with meat, wheat, milk, eggs, soy, fish, shellfish, tree nuts or peanuts.

About Wienerschnitzel 
Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel (www.wienerschnitzel.com) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 327 restaurants in 10 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.  To place a food order online, for pick up or delivery, please visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

 

Attachment

  • Wienerschnitzel is now offering plant-based, flavor-full Veggie Dogs 
CONTACT: Glenda Vaquerano
Wienerschnitzel
gvaquerano@galardigroup.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.