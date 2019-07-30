You Can Prevent a Stroke by RosettaBooks Provides Steps to Prevention

You Can Prevent a Stroke Now available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook wherever books are sold.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RosettaBooks announced today the publication of You Can Prevent a Stroke by Dr. Joshua Yamamoto and Dr. Kristin Thomas — a practical, life-saving guidebook on what we can do, and what we can ask of our doctors, to manage the effects of aging on our circulation so that we can maintain prime cardiovascular health.

Natural aging leads to artery plaque, high blood pressure, and slower and irregular heartbeats. While you can influence some aspects of aging on your own, some you cannot—at least not without your doctor’s help. Fortunately, the biology of aging is no longer mysterious. Heart and blood vessel health is knowable, measurable, and manageable.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution or magical cure for anything. But there are principles that can serve as useful guides for everyone and provide an approach to managing the natural processes that affect us all. Preventive steps outlined in the D-HART stroke prevention protocol:

Establishing a relationship with a DOCTOR

Knowing the health of your HEART

Knowing the health of your ARTERIES

Knowing the RHYTHM of your heartbeat

Knowing if it’s TIME to take a medicine to prevent plaque in your arteries, and whether you need a pill to prevent a blood clot

You Can Prevent a Stroke is available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook wherever books are sold.

Praise for You Can Prevent a Stroke

“Dr. Yamamoto has written a terrific book which provide important, practical, and life saving advice. This book is well worth the read. You will not regret it.”

—Hugh Calkins, head of cardiac electrophysiology at Johns Hopkins

“This book represents a step into the future of medicine that peals back the curtain of symptoms and helps the reader understand underlying causes. It is a must read for anyone who truly wants to understand the connection between a healthy heart and a full life.”

—Michael Dennin, PhD, Vice Provost of undergraduate education at UC Irvine

“Dr. Joshua Yamamoto and Dr. Kristin Thomas have the uncommon ability to cut through rhetoric to the central issues concerning the workings of human cardiovascular systems and have brought a unique blend of experience, substantive knowledge, academic sagacity and personal integrity to their work and this book. With their contribution on the issue of combating heart disease, they become a highly prominent force in the movement toward preventing and hopefully eliminating age-related strokes.”

—Sanford Greenberg, PhD, Trustee (emeritus) Johns Hopkins University Chairman, Board of Governors, Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute

About the Authors:

Dr. Joshua Yamamoto was born in Washington, DC. He graduated with a degree in physics from Princeton University, and subsequently worked as a paramedic for the Alexandria City Fire Department before attending Dartmouth Medical School. He too trained on the Osler Medical Service at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, and then completed cardiology training at the National Naval Medical Center and Georgetown University. He was the cardiology consultant to the US Congress, Director of Cardiac Imaging, and held a faculty appointment at the Uniformed Services University. In 2005, he was lent to the Army and served in Kuwait as the theater cardiologist for the ongoing wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Upon his return, he dutifully followed orders and joined his wife in private practice.

Dr. Kristin Thomas is a Michigan native who graduated with a degree in American history from the University of Michigan, and subsequently earned her medical degree there as well. She did her internship and residency on the Osler Medical Service at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. Upon completion of her training, she became the first “hospitalist” physician of Johns Hopkins before accepting the position of Assistant Chief of Service (Chief Resident). She gave up a promising academic career in the department of medicine at Johns Hopkins in order to marry a naval officer stationed at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. She then agreed to work with a prominent private medical practice in Washington, DC. Her husband joined her several years later when the two formed their own practice, Foxhall Medicine, PLLC. She has long been dedicated to the care of her patients and has watched them age, some more gracefully than others. In 2015, she started the Foxhall Foundation, which initially worked to help provide services for patients with dementia.

About RosettaBooks: RosettaBooks is a leading independent publisher headquartered in New York City. Launched in 2001, it pioneered by building an 800-eBook catalog of iconic titles. For the past five years, RosettaBooks’ trade program has focused on high profile thought leadership titles. For more information, visit RosettaBooks.com.

CONTACT:

Publicity: Dean Draznin, Draznin Communications, [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1558d601-2c61-4a9a-a340-e58658b21544