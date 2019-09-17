YOUNAN COLLECTION ACQUIRES SECOND BORDEAUX VINEYARD

SAINT-EMILION GRAND CRU ESTATE NAMED CHATEAU ZAYA

Chateau Zaya features a new label as part of the rebranding of the former Chateau la Garelle, in the St. Emilion Grand Cru AOC in Bordeaux

As part of the improvements and upgrades, Chateau Zaya has invested in new equipment at the Bordeaux vineyard

Los Angeles, California, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — La Grande Maison Younan Collection has acquired the historic Chateau La Garelle vineyard in the famous Saint Emilion region of Bordeaux France. The vineyard will be renamed Chateau Zaya, emphasizing its shift to producing only premium wines. The 23-acre vineyard specializes in production of well-known red Bordeaux, and is made with a unique blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Cabernet Franc grapes. Chateau Zaya is classified as Grand Cru (French for “great growth”), a designation for vineyards known for producing premium wines.

According to Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO, “We are excited about this acquisition as it will allow our brand to offer more selection to global premium wine consumers. This is the perfect addition to our vineyard portfolio, which includes Chateau la Croix Younan, also in the Saint Emilion Grand Cru region. We acquired Chateau Zaya due to its history, the unique terroir, location, and perfect soil … all of which create a perfect trilogy for making exceptional wine. Chateau Zaya will be a significant addition to the Younan Collection brand by doubling our production capabilities.”

Since the acquisition, the Younan Collection has invested heavily in perfecting vine growth and improving the production facility. This includes improving the soil, production process and fermentation facility. This includes improving the soil and facilitating optimal vine growth, as well as creating more efficient production and fermentation methods. By implementing state-of-the-art temperature controlled tanks, the fermentation and vinification processes have been perfected.

Chateau Zaya’s viticulture and vinification French team is headed up by Dr. Alain Raynaud, Antoine Schmitt and David Bistodeau. Dr. Raynaud is the former President of the Union des Grands Crus and one of the founders and current President of the Grand Cercle de Vins de Bordeaux. Antoine Schmitt began his career in the industry at Chateau Cheval Blanc (1st Grand Cru Classe A Saint Emilion) during the 1992 campaign. He has collaborated with Dr. Alain Raynaud for the past 10 years. David Bistodeau attended the prestigious LEGTA Libourne Montagne Agriculture Academy and received a BTS in Viticulture and Enology. Together, this team of trained experts, paired with the vineyard’s ideal soil quality and location, possesses all of the necessary resources in producing a premium wine.

Although both Younan Collection vineyards are located in the same region, they differ in soil and varietals. Chateau Zaya rests on limestone clay soil, imparting a flavor profile to wine that is similar to the texture of clay itself—thick, round, and generous. Limestone offers beneficial nutrients to berries, resulting in more developed grapes with sweeter endnotes and a more potent aroma. With high pH and calcium levels, limestone offers good drainage in the wet years, acting as a sponge, soaking up water and releasing it when needed in the dryer periods. With a steep slope facing the sun, berries avoid moisture damage during seasons of rainfall and frost. By meticulously harvesting the berries by hand in the evening, the most robust berries are harvested at more stable sugar levels, while avoiding damage to the berries and vineyard.

“Our passion and dedication are absolute. As the fine wine market continues to expand globally, we are confident that the wines of Chateau Zaya and Chateau La Croix Younan will take their place among the most vibrant and desired vintages in the world. Both vineyards produce wines that are rich in taste with exotic, earthly mineral textures and taste,” added Younan. The 2018 vintage of Chateau Zaya will be released in 2020. More information is available at www.Chateauzayawine.com.

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build an integrated portfolio of luxury properties, products and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $1.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection . The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Chateau de Beauvois, Hotel Saint-Martin, Chateau Le Prieure, Alexandra Palace, Chateau de Vaugouard, and Chateau de la Perriere, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA ; Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chene , Golf d’Avrille, and Golf de Vaugouard ; two vineyards in Saint-Emilion, including Chateau la Croix Younan, and Chateau Zaya, and MPA Studio de Creation in Paris. In 2019, it acquired its first beach resort, Malibu Foz Hotel and Resort in Figueira da Foz, Portugal.

