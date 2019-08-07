Younan Properties’ LA Portfolio Occupancy Increases by 10.26%

Breaking News
Office Owner & Manager Outperforms Market

Younan Properties' Burbank Corporate Center is located in Woodland Hills, CA.

Younan Properties' U.S. headquarters is located in Burbank Corporate Center.

Los Angeles, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Younan Properties, Inc., a national real estate investment and management company, and subsidiary of the global Younan Company, announced that overall occupancy improved by 10.26% in the first six months of 2019 among its Los Angeles office building portfolio. At year end 2018, overall occupancy was 84.62% for the five office buildings in the Los Angeles market. At mid-year 2019, occupancy improved to 94.88%.

According to Zaya S. Younan, Chairman  & CEO of Younan Company and Younan Properties, leasing in the greater Los Angeles area has experienced significant momentum in 2019. “We understand what today’s tenants are seeking, and we consistently identify ways to deliver innovative offerings to tenants. Our properties are outperforming the market, and we plan to drive these properties to full occupancy by year end.”

In the greater Los Angeles area, Younan Properties owns and manages five commercial properties in Thousand Oaks, Woodland Hills and in Westminster. They include Younan Corporate Center and Burbank Corporate Center, which are represented by leasing broker Mark Leonard of Lee & Associates. Merge Portfolio in Westminster is represented by Scott Bellizi of Stream Realty.

“Younan Properties has the knowledge and resources to get deals done quickly and creatively,” says Leonard. “With their understanding of the market and access to capital, tenants can be assured of seeing great results.”

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $1.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection. The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Château de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA ; Golf des Forges, Golf du Petit Chêne,  Golf d’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard ; two vineyards in Saint-Emilion, including Château la Croix Younan, and Château La Garelle, and MPA Studio de Création  in Paris. In 2019, it launched its first beach resort, Malibu Foz Hotel and Resort in Figueira da Foz, Portugal.

