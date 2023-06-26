Chateau Zaya 2020 Receives Gold Medal with 95 Points and Chateau La Croix Younan Receives Silver Medal with 92 Points

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Younan Wine Estates’ famed Bordeaux, Saint-Émilion Grand Cru wines have entered the U.S. market with bold backings on their winemaking credibility after receiving repeated impressive ratings by some of the industry’s most reputable wine critics. Most notably, two vintages under the brand, Chateau Zaya 2020 and Chateau la Croix Younan 2020 have received Gold & Silver Medals at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards, receiving an impressive 95 & 92 Points on the 2020 Bordeaux vintages.

American business magnate Zaya Younan owns three vineyards in the region of Saint-Émilion, Bordeaux, France: Chateau la Croix Younan, Chateau Zaya and Chateau Ascumbas. From the beginning, Younan’s focus has solely been on making a limited quantity of exceptional wine to compete with the world’s best wines. To do so, he hired a great team to manage the Younan Wine Estates: Dr. Alain Raynaud, Ludovic Perez, and Pierre-Clement Pene to mention a few. In just a few short years, demand for the Younan Wine Estates’ wines has skyrocketed, with the red and white wines part of Younan’s neighboring Chateau la Croix Younan & Chateau Zaya now being distributed across the U.S. through some of the nation’s most reputable retailers.

“This is a huge accomplishment for our two vineyards located in the Bordeaux Saint-Émilion Grand Cru region. In the last 9 months, we have received 8 awards. After 10 years of hard work, we are now producing some of the best Red Wines in the world. This is just the beginning of the tremendous growth we have planned not only in the wine industry, but the spirit industry too, as we also produce the best cognac and vodka in the world. Our focus has been to bring quality and luxury to the world of spirits,” says CEO Zaya Younan.

The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) is the world’s largest and most influential wine competition. Judged by top wine experts from around the globe, the Decanter is trusted internationally for its rigorous judging process. Wines are blind tasted after being organized by country, region, color, grape, style, vintage, and price. Judges compare notes and reach a consensus on each wine’s medal. The Success of the Decanter World Wine Awards rests on its unique judging process and world-class judging panels.

Younan Wine Estates’ vintages have also recently been recognized for its winemaking excellence when accepted into the prestigious Grand Cercle des Vins de Bordeaux, representing the first time an American-owned château from Saint-Émilion had been included in The Grand Cercle’s ‘Rive Droite,’ and again in 2022 when CEO Zaya Younan became the first-ever American to be inducted into the Jurade of Saint-Émilion – a prestigious winemaking brotherhood that preserves and promotes the memory of Saint-Émilion Grand cru wines all over the world. Its vintages have been praised at some of the industry’s top events, including the 2022 Primeurs and 2022 Livrables Events, as well as by some of the industry’s most renowned critics, including Vinous Media’s Antonio Galloni, and famous wine critics James Suckling, Peter Moser, Jane Anson, Ulrich Sautter, Jancis Robinson, Julia Harding, Bernard Burstchy, Yves Beck, Christer Byklum, and Markus del Monego.

“Our complex Grand-Cru Bordeaux wines attract a discerning audience with a shared appreciation and desire for exceptional quality, heritage, and exclusivity. The wines part of the Younan Wine Estates portfolio reaches the climax of luxury lifestyle. Life is too precious to drink any other wine,” finishes Zaya Younan.

For more information, visit younanwineestates.com.

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $4.8 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries La Maison Younan and Younan Properties.

La Maison Younan owns and manages various companies, including three Saint-Émilion Grand Cru vineyards, Chateau la Croix Younan, Chateau Zaya, and Chateau Ascumbas. More recently, the company has entered the Spirits sector with El Septimo Cognac and El Septimo Wines. The private equity firm also owns El Septimo Premium Cigars headquartered in Geneva with Cigar Lounges globally, 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création headquartered in Paris, France. The company also owns luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, and four French golf courses including Golf des Forges, Golf du Petit Chêne, Golf d’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard.

