Françoise Bornet’s embrace with then boyfriend in 1950 became one of the most famous images of the cityIt was one of the most famous kisses of the 20th century – a postwar clinch that became a 1980s poster phenomenon, bringing fame and court battles.Françoise Bornet, the young lover immortalised in the French photographer Robert Doisneau’s The Kiss by the Hôtel de Ville, has died aged 93. Continue reading…

