Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA) and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) are excited to announce the winner of a Disparities in Clinical Oncology Research Grant

Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA) and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) have awarded a grant, generously funded in part by Bristol-Myers Squibb, to support research in translational immuno-oncology to help lung cancer patients lead longer, healthier lives. Jonathan Villena-Vargas, MD, is the recipient of the $200,000 Disparities in Clinical Oncology Research Grant. LCFA, IASLC, and BMS are proud to support more diversity among young researchers in translational immuno-oncology lung cancer research.

Dr. Villena-Vargas is an Assistant Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medicine. He has written numerous clinical manuscripts concerning thoracic cancer screening, staging, and management. In addition to translational research, Dr. Villena-Vargas is committed to increasing lung cancer awareness and decreasing cancer inequality. He has conducted multiple bi-lingual national and international presentations on lung cancer disparities and research.

This current grant will focus on Dr. Villena-Vargas’ translational work on the role of tumor-draining lymph nodes in establishing immunosurveillance in lung cancer. He is especially interested in decreasing metastatic recurrence by establishing a long-term functional immune response.

About the IASLC

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global organization dedicated to studying lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. Founded in 1974, the association’s membership includes more than 7,500 lung cancer specialists across all disciplines in over 100 countries, forming a global network working together to conquer lung and thoracic cancers worldwide. The association also publishes the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, the primary educational and informational publication for topics relevant to preventing, detecting, diagnosing, and treating all thoracic malignancies. Visit www.iaslc.org for more information.

About LCFA

LCFA’s mission is the dramatic improvement in survivorship of lung cancer patients through the funding of transformative science, with the ultimate goal of curing the disease. Visit lcfamerica.org for the latest information and to donate.

