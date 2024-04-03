FIRST ON FOX: Gov. Glenn Younkin, R-Va., vows to hold a group of “barbaric” MS-13 members accountable for the killing of a K-9 protecting a correctional officer in a sudden prison attack in Virginia.
Four inmates of the Sussex I State Prison, three of which have confirmed ties to the MS-13 gang, were involved in a prison attack that left a K-9 dead as it protected Corrections Officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields at the scene.
“God bless Rivan, a
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Special Counsel Jack Smith hits back at judge for ‘fundamentally flawed legal premise’ in Trump documents case - April 3, 2024
- Youngkin mourns K-9 dog stabbed to death by ‘barbaric’ MS-13 gang members: ‘Will be held accountable’ - April 3, 2024
- Vulnerable Nevada Democrat touts bipartisanship despite voting with Biden 99% of time - April 3, 2024