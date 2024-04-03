FIRST ON FOX: Gov. Glenn Younkin, R-Va., vows to hold a group of “barbaric” MS-13 members accountable for the killing of a K-9 protecting a correctional officer in a sudden prison attack in Virginia.

Four inmates of the Sussex I State Prison, three of which have confirmed ties to the MS-13 gang, were involved in a prison attack that left a K-9 dead as it protected Corrections Officer Kharmishia Phillip Fields at the scene.

“God bless Rivan, a

[Read Full story at source]