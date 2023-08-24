Bollinger Motors B4 Chassis Cab Bollinger Motors B4 Chassis Cab, an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck.

OAK PARK, Mich., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Join us on September 19 to experience a true work truck. You will have the chance to drive the Bollinger Motors B4 Chassis Cab, an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck.

The B4 Chassis Cab is Bollinger Motors’ entry into revolutionizing the electrification of the commercial truck industry. Based in Oak Park, Michigan, Bollinger is proud to be a part of Michigan’s one-of-a-kind automotive and mobility ecosystem and contribute to the state’s ongoing commitment to innovation.

Bollinger Motors B4 Chassis Cab, an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck.

This exclusive media day is a ride & drive event held at the Mcity Test Facility on the University of Michigan’s North Campus, a world-class, purpose-built proving ground for early-stage testing of emerging vehicles and technologies.

The Mcity location will allow you to have a real-world experience driving the B4 Chassis Cab — in several upfitted versions — on the facility’s 16 acres of private roads and traffic infrastructure.

As you navigate complex urban, suburban, and rural environments, you will experience road surfaces of all types — pavement, metal grids, gravel — drive through a simulated underpass, and stop at a railroad crossing. Along the way, you will see downtown Mcity and may even encounter an automated deer or pedestrian.

Lunch will be provided.

We look forward to seeing you at the exciting rollout of the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab. Register now to reserve your spot; the event is filling up quickly.

Register for the Bollinger Motors B4 Media Day Ride & Drive Event

Event Details

Bollinger Motors Mcity B4 Media Day Ride & Drive Event

September 19, 2023

Taking reservations for 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM time slots (lunch will be served from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM)

Mcity, on the University of Michigan North Campus

2905 Baxter Road

Ann Arbor, MI 48109

For more information, contact PR@bollingermotors.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b49f94c9-f9f7-410d-9793-5a2da3022222