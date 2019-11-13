Below are quotations from the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing on Wednesday into allegations about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- ‘You’re their star witness’: Quotes from the Trump impeachment hearing - November 13, 2019
- Pentagon chief open to military adjustments to support North Korea diplomacy - November 13, 2019
- Bolivia’s new leader seeks quick election, Morales says he could return - November 13, 2019