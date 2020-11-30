Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Youth Cycling Association Stays Connected While Breaking Barriers with FREE “Bikechat” Zoom Webinar – Dec. 6 – Featuring New Olympic Academy

Youth Cycling Association Stays Connected While Breaking Barriers with FREE “Bikechat” Zoom Webinar – Dec. 6 – Featuring New Olympic Academy

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Youth Cycling Association Bikechat series will host the first Question and Answer session with USACycling leadership, Jim Miller, on the newly launched Olympic Development Academy program, on Dec. 6, at 5pm by zoom. [Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6516061804140/WN_Ml58BerIR9i3bzi53-Ww9g]

Participants will have the opportunity to talk with Jim Miller, Chief of Sports Performance at USACycling, who will provide a bit of clarity to the Olympic Development Academy, a unique semester-based program to create a new, consistent, and sustainable development model across all cycling disciplines; BMX Racing, BMX Freestyle, Cyclocross, Mountain Bike, Road, and Track.

The Dec. 6 Bikechat provides additional information on the newly announced Olympic Development Academy program, which has ignited outspoken and passionate perspectives within the cycling community.

Individuals are seeking more answers on the Olympic Development Academy program, which was launched on the USA Cycling website on Nov. 21, with limited details on available scholarships and navigating this new program. The Bikechat event will provide a forum for questions and dialogue between possible junior athlete candidates and their families directly with USA Cycling leadership knowledgeable about the program.

Youth Cycling Association is a movement dedicated to an inclusive cycling experience for people of all backgrounds, abilities and cultures. The organization challenges socioeconomic barriers in cycling through many inclusive efforts including the free Zoom webinar series “Bikechats,” returning for a second consecutive season.

Says founder of Youth Cycling Association Sean Wilson, Ph.D., “We saw that young cyclists didn’t always have the opportunity to connect with resources, pathways and role models who could help them navigate and be successful in our sport. We are committed to providing greater connection and opportunity in the sport of cycling.”

This press release was written with the contributions of the CSUSB Comm. 3402 Public Relations Writing students.

ABOUT YOUTH CYCLING ASSOCIATION: Founded in 2019, Youth Cycling Association believes each child deserves the opportunity to succeed and thrive. Members are joined by a movement that facilitates quality youth cycling programs, promotes equitable opportunity, and focuses on greater inclusion of women, people of color, and people with disabilities in sport. Youth Cycling Association supports acceptance, youth involvement, acknowledgment, equality, and diversity through the sport of cycling. http://YCAcycling.com.

ABOUT BIKECHATS: Bikechats are a monthly series offered by Youth Cycling Association, that maintains open communication between cyclists, opening doors of opportunity for junior cyclists, and amplifying the voices of junior, women and BIPOC cyclists. Past featured speakers have included: Neilson Powless, the first tribally recognized Native American to compete in the Tour De France, and multiple junior world champion Megan Jastrab.

Media Contact: Jess Block Nerren – [email protected] – 909-706-8525

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.