Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / YOUTH SUICIDE PREVENTION COMES TO SUWS OF THE CAROLINAS

YOUTH SUICIDE PREVENTION COMES TO SUWS OF THE CAROLINAS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Jason Foundation Affiliate Office in Old Fort

Old Fort, N.C., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, proudly announced today the opening of their newest JFI Affiliate Office at SUWS of the Carolinas in Old Fort, North Carolina. The Affiliate Office will serve as a hub where parents, teachers, guidance counselors, students, churches, and other community organizations can obtain educational materials and learn about the training programs available through JFI. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost.

According to a recent CDC survey, 15.4% of North Carolina’s high school youth said that they “have made a plan to attempt suicide in the past twelve months.” Suicide is the second leading cause of death for North Carolina youth ages 10-24, with more than 200 young lives lost 2018. Additionally, the mental toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the public has not yet been fully realized, and its impact could be significant. Suicide has, however, been declared a leading cause of PREVENTABLE death.

“The Jason Foundation is elated to begin working with SUWS of the Carolinas to provide the community with our programs and resources,” said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. “This represents an important step to combat youth and young adult suicide as we join numerous other organizations supplying the state with the tools and resources needed.”

“SUWS of the Carolinas is committed to helping young people work through the challenges they face,” said Daniel Fishburn, CEO of SUWS of the Carolinas. “The Jason Foundation’s mission aligns with our core beliefs, and we are proud to announce our affiliation with them. We look forward to helping the youth in our communities.”

About the Organizations:

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the “silent epidemic” of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI’s website. www.jasonfoundation.com

SUWS of the Carolinas provides adventure-based therapeutic programming for young people ages 10-17. Located amid the Pisgah National Forest in Old Fort, North Carolina, SUWS of the Carolinas offers treatment for a variety of concerns, including substance use disorders, autism spectrum disorder, behavioral health disorders, and mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety, and posttraumatic stress disorder. Through the use of evidence-based practices and under the guidance of experienced professionals, SUWS of the Carolinas allows young people to create enduring change by stepping away from the pressures and distractions of daily life and focusing on achieving lasting wellness.

CONTACT: Kelly Dunbar, Director of Business Development
SUWS of the Carolinas
(210) 540-8437
[email protected]m

Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer
The Jason Foundation, Inc.
(615) 264-2323
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.