Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / YOUTH SUICIDE PREVENTION COMES TO THE CAMP RECOVERY CENTER & AZURE ACRES RECOVERY CENTER

YOUTH SUICIDE PREVENTION COMES TO THE CAMP RECOVERY CENTER & AZURE ACRES RECOVERY CENTER

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Jason Foundation Affiliate Offices in Scotts Valley and Sebastopol

Scotts Valley and Sebastopol, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, proudly announced today the opening of their newest JFI Affiliate Offices at The Camp Recovery Center in Scotts Valley, California, and Azure Acres Recovery Center in Sebastopol, California. The Affiliate Offices will serve as hubs where parents, teachers, guidance counselors, students, churches, and other community organizations can obtain educational materials and learn about the training programs available through JFI. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost.

According to a recent CDC survey, 23.7% of California’s high school youth said that they “have made a plan to attempt suicide in the past twelve months.” Suicide is the second leading cause of death for California youth ages 10-24, with more than 500 young lives lost 2018. Additionally, the mental toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the public has not yet been fully realized, and its impact could be significant. Suicide has, however, been declared a leading cause of PREVENTABLE death.

“The Jason Foundation is elated to begin working with The Camp Recovery Center and Azure Acres Recovery Center to provide communities with our programs and resources,” said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. “This represents an important step to combat youth and young adult suicide as we join numerous other organizations supplying the state with the tools and resources needed.”

Phyllis Meagher, CEO of The Camp Recovery Center, remarked, “We are proud to become affiliated with The Jason Foundation. Their life-saving programs and resources will allow us to better serve communities in need.”

“We are proud to announce our affiliation with The Jason Foundation in the crusade addressing the ‘silent epidemic’ of youth suicide,” said Greg Gatski, CEO of Azure Acres Recovery Center. “Our team is honored to partner in the fight by equipping our community with the educational tools needed to aid in suicide prevention.”

About the Organizations:

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the “silent epidemic” of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI’s website. www.jasonfoundation.com

Since 1984, The Camp Recovery Center has been committed to providing clinically excellent residential treatment for adolescents and adults who are struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions. The campus is situated on 25 acres among the redwoods in Scotts Valley, California, providing a peaceful place of self-reflection that allows for the changes needed to achieve lasting recovery. Today, The Camp Recovery Center is nationally recognized, with treatment options expanding to include a partial hospitalization program and an intensive outpatient program.

Azure Acres Recovery Center has been providing addiction treatment services for more than 60 years. Programming at Azure Acres has evolved through the decades to reflect evidence-based improvements in the science of addiction treatment. By providing person-focused care that is based on the time-tested principles and practices of the 12-Step recovery model, Azure Acres has helped more than 20,000 people take the first steps toward a drug-free future.

CONTACT: Phyllis Meagher, Chief Executive Officer
The Camp Recovery Center
[email protected]

Greg Gatski, Chief Executive Officer
Azure Acres Recovery Center
(707) 391-2610
[email protected]

Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer
The Jason Foundation, Inc.
(615) 264-2323
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.